The Steady Beat of a Nascent Talent: Double Platinum Songwriter & Producer, PHE Drops his First EP, "Wild Times"

MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist PHE announces the official release of his EP, "Wild Times" – a tour de force collaboration with some of the brightest rising stars in Afro Beat, R&B and Hip Hop. Fusing multiple genres of sounds with a rich, nuanced Afrobeat flavor, "Wild Times" is a chart-topper ready to happen, having already built unstoppable momentum with prior released singles, appearing in over 800 different playlists worldwide & generated over three million streams. PHE made another seismic impression on the Afro Beat scene in 2020 with single, "Calling My Name" a collaboration with several talented artists/producers, Beach Boi and Kybba, streaming 2 million on Spotify.



"Wild Times" is available on all streaming platforms Spotify purchase/streaming via Apple Music.



"Wild Times" – Creative Line-Up

A joint effort between Nukingdom Records, Basshall Movement and Royalty & Respect Management. "Wild Times" also features the talents of:

Lord King Kassanova VII , PHE, Harmony

Kybba : Italian DJ/producer: Basshall movement label founder.

: Italian DJ/producer: Basshall movement label founder. JonFX : Multi-platinum producer and musical pioneer.

: Multi-platinum producer and musical pioneer. Leftsideja : Artist, musician, and platinum-selling producer.

: Artist, musician, and platinum-selling producer. Nate Walker : Double-platinum songwriter for Grammy Award winner, "Blame It."

: Double-platinum songwriter for Grammy Award winner, "Blame It." Tribal Kush : Amsterdam -based DJ duo and creators of signature "Tribal Bass" sound.

: -based DJ duo and creators of signature "Tribal Bass" sound. Harmony : Model and sensational vocal siren, Silvia Telesca .

: Model and sensational vocal siren, . Lord King Kassanova VII: Artist/Song writer/producer.

For the latest information on "Wild Times," live appearances or the upcoming video release of "Breakfast for Champion," follow PHE on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About PHE

A native of the Bahamas, producer, songwriter, and now artist, PHE, has a natural gift for songwriting of pure poetry. PHE started his musical journey working alongside superstars like Jim Johnson & Shomari Sho Dillon. PHE makes composing lyrics & harmonies look easy with his relatable lyrics recording artists feel comfortable calling their own. Although PHE is multitalented and free flowing, his intense passion for musical arts and extreme dedication to his craft are matched only by a relentless work ethic that exceeds his collaborators.' PHE is remarkably busy finishing his next project with the first R&B single releasing in August.

Media Contact:

Christine Malvasio, CEO NuKingdom Records

561-702-3971

[email protected]

