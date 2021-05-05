The Steel Building Market in MEA will Register a CAGR of Over 6% by 2024 | Technavio

The steel building market in MEA is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The growing number of employed people boosts investments in banking, realty, telecommunication, retail, and education sectors. Moreover, there is a rise in investments in the healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors in tourist destinations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Furthermore, the steel building market growth in the MEA can also be attributed to the rapid investment in the services and tourism sectors. These factors result in an increased demand for structural steel for PreEngineered buildings (PEB) and steel structures in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driving the steel building market growth.

The steel building market in MEA is segmented by product (PEB and HRSS), and end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential).

Due to the growing demand for PEB, the PEB market segment will account for the highest steel building market share in the MEA. This mainly attributes to the increasing construction of affordable housing in Africa and parts of the Middle East. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the HRSS segment.

The steel building market in MEA is fragmented. The key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach and increase their market share.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings

Growth of industrial manufacturing in MEA

Rapid investment in services and tourism sectors

Market Challenges

Low awareness and limited design flexibility in residential sector

Volatile prices of raw materials

Stringent government regulations

Future Trends

Growing construction and infrastructure sectors

Growing consumption of secondary steel

Changing housing trends

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Companies Mentioned

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries

Astra Industrial Group

Building System Integration Ltd.

Mabani Steel LLC

Salam International Investment Ltd.

Tamimi Group

Vibgyor International FZ LLC

Wsteel Structures Ltd.

Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons WLL

& Sons WLL Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

