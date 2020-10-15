The Stepping Stones Group acquires Ardor School Solutions, the school division of Ardor Health Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral health, and autism services to children in educational and community settings, announced the acquisition of Ardor School Solutions, the school division of Ardor Health Solutions.

"We are thrilled with the acquisition of Ardor School Solutions. Mike and Patty Lamia have built a high performing, reputable school division. The acquisition creates additional growth opportunities for us and expands our geographic footprint into new areas including New Mexico and Arizona and enables us to further our mission of transforming the lives of more children, families and communities," said Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group.

"We believe that our school division is best served by joining a strategic partner like The Stepping Stones Group with expertise in the school setting, a compelling mission and national resources will support our school employees and help them reach their fullest potential," said Mike Lamia, Co-Founder and CEO of Ardor Health Solutions.

Stepping Stones is a portfolio company of Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking.

"Five Arrows Capital Partners continues to support The Stepping Stones Group's management team acquisitive growth strategy as they expand the company's national footprint and service offerings," stated Michael Langer, Managing Director of Five Arrows Capital Partners.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is the leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral health services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 500 clients and 126,000 children annually across over 30 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 3,300 licensed clinicians and special educators dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral health services. The company is privately held by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co Merchant Banking. For more information about the company, please visit https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners is the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking (RMB), the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. With offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Los Angeles, RMB has over $14 billion of assets under management. Like RMB's European corporate private equity business, Five Arrows Capital Partners is focused on investing in middle market companies with highly defensible market positions, business models with a proven history of generating attractive returns on invested capital across economic cycles and multiple untapped levers for value creation. Sector focus of FACP is on healthcare; business services; and data, software & technology-enabled services. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

About Ardor Health Solutions

Founded in 2001, Ardor Health Solutions is a rapidly growing Healthcare Staffing Company specializing in the temporary and permanent placement of Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapists as well as PTA's, COTA's, CFY's, SLPA's, School Psychologists, and RN's. For more information on Ardor Health Solutions, please visi t https://www.ardorhealth.com/

