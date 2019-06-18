The Stepping Stones Group Acquires StaffRehab

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a leading national provider of therapeutic and behavioral health services to children in the K-12 educational setting, today announced the acquisition of StaffRehab, a California based provider of therapy, nursing, and behavioral health services to children with autism and special needs in school settings.

StaffRehab will operate as a subsidiary of The Stepping Stones Group and will be incorporated in The Stepping Stones Group's West Region. Sara Palmer will assume Market President, West Region and will report directly to Anthony Rintala, President and COO. In addition to Sara, we are pleased to announce Lindsay Joseph, StaffRehab's Chief Talent Officer, will also join The Stepping Stones Group as the Director of Behavioral Recruiting and report directly to Sara Palmer.

"We are thrilled with the acquisition of StaffRehab. Sara Palmer, Lindsay Joseph, and their team have spent the last 10 years working to build a high performing organization and becoming one of the fastest growing leaders in therapeutic and behavioral services. We believe that The Stepping Stones Group's shared mission and national resources can support StaffRehab's growth ambitions," said Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group.

"StaffRehab has experienced significant growth in providing therapeutic and behavioral health services to children and I believe that by joining a strategic partner like The Stepping Stones Group, we will now be part of a larger platform and have the capabilities to create better futures for the children our therapists and clinicians work with every day," said Sara Palmer, CEO of StaffRehab.

"I know that The Stepping Stones Group's acquisition of StaffRehab services will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I look forward to working closely with Sara as she provides leadership to the combined company's operations for our West Region," said The Stepping Stones Group's President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Rintala.

Stepping Stones is a portfolio company of Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild Merchant Banking.

"Five Arrows Capital Partners is proud to continue our support of The Stepping Stones Group's management team as they expand the company's national footprint and service offerings. The acquisition of StaffRehab is consistent with our goal to support the delivery of high-quality services to children in need of developmental therapies and behavioral services," stated Michael Langer, Managing Director of Five Arrows Capital Partners.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapy and behavioral health services to children including those with special needs and autism in the K-12 educational setting. With the acquisition of StaffRehab, the company now serves over 400 school districts and 90,000 students annually across over 30 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 1,800 licensed clinicians and special educators dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral health services. The company is privately held by Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild Merchant Banking. For more information about the company, please visit https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About StaffRehab

Founded in 2009, Staff Rehab has been providing therapeutic and behavioral health services to children with autism and special needs. For more information on Staff Rehab, please visit www.staffrehab.com

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners is the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking (RMB), the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. With offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Los Angeles, RMB has over $12 billion of assets under management. Like RMB's European corporate private equity business, Five Arrows Capital Partners is focused on investing in middle market companies with highly defensible market positions, business models with a proven history of generating attractive returns on invested capital across economic cycles and multiple untapped levers for value creation. Sector focus of FACP is on healthcare; business services; and data, software & technology-enabled services. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

