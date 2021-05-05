The Stepping Stones Group acquires The Futures Health Group, LLC

BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing and educational services to children in school, home and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Futures Health Group, LLC (Futures), a Massachusetts-based therapeutic and behavioral company serving schools.

"Dr. Erin Edwards and Dr. Brian Edwards have built a terrific mission-driven organization over the past 20 years. This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our service offerings and geographic footprint, particularly in Massachusetts, Michigan and Arizona and enhances our ability to transform the lives of more children," remarked Chief Executive Officer Tim Murphy.

"We are thrilled to join The Stepping Stones Group family and believe by joining a reputable, industry leader, we enhance our capabilities for future success. Their national presence, recruiting expertise, support services and commitment to excellence made them the right partner for us," said Dr. Erin Edwards, Founder and President of Futures.

Stepping Stones is a portfolio company of Five Arrows Capital Partners, the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking.

"Five Arrows Capital Partners continues to support Stepping Stones' management team acquisitive growth strategy as they expand the company's national geographic footprint and service offerings to deliver critical developmental services to children and adolescents," stated Michael Langer, Partner at Five Arrows Capital Partners.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is the leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 900 clients and 200,000 children annually across 42 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 6,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) is the North American corporate private equity arm of Rothschild & Co's Merchant Banking business. Merchant Banking manages over $18 billion which includes approximately $4.5 billion dedicated to corporate private equity, as well as a series of funds focused on senior and junior credits, primary and secondary fund investing and co-investments, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Luxembourg.

FACP is focused on investing in middle-market companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong free cash flow conversion; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare.

For more information:

https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

About The Futures Health Group, LLC

Founded in 1998, The Futures Health Group, LLC (Futures Education / Futures HealthCore) provides K-12 staffing services across speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, special education, nursing, mental health, and other disciplines to schools and healthcare facilities across the United States. For more information on Futures: https://discoverfutures.com/

