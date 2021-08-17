The Stepping Stones Group Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group, a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral and autism services to children in educational, home and community settings, has made the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the sixth time. The Stepping Stones Group has earned the rank of No. 2208 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The Stepping Stones Group is majority-owned by Five Arrows Capital Partners.

"We are honored to have earned a spot on this list once again and to be recognized for our tremendous growth after an unprecedented year, '' remarked Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "I want to thank our amazing team for their unwavering commitment to our mission of transforming the lives of children, families and communities together. "

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 900 clients and 200,000 children annually across 42 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 6,500 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: http://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

About Five Arrows Capital Partners

Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) is the North American corporate private equity arm of Rothschild & Co's Merchant Banking business. Merchant Banking manages over $18 billion which includes approximately $4.5 billion dedicated to corporate private equity, as well as a series of funds focused on senior and junior credits, primary and secondary fund investing and co-investments, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Luxembourg.

FACP is focused on investing in middle-market companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong free cash flow conversion; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare.

For more information: https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity/.

About Inc. 5000

For more information go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group

Related Links

http://www.thesteppingstonesgroup.com

