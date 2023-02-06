The Stepping Stones Group Opens New Autism Treatment Center in Springfield, MA

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group is proud to announce the opening of a new autism treatment center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which provides comprehensive autism treatment services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The new autism treatment center is a comfortable and nurturing environment where children are inspired to reach their greatest potential. It consists of spacious individual therapy rooms, group therapy rooms, sensory gyms, and coming in the spring an outdoor playground.

The Stepping Stones Group Autism Treatment Center's Sensory Gym. The Stepping Stones Group Autism Treatment Center.

The compassionate team provides individualized and evidence-based treatments in a safe and supportive environment and focuses on a child's strengths and preferences to develop goals to improve the quality of life for the child and family.

The center offers a variety of programs including one for Early Learners, a full day program for children ages 18 months to 6 years-old and one for School-Aged Children, with an afternoon schedule. The center will also provide The CONNECTIONS Program, which is designed to teach children about social skills and group learning.

The center is contracted with most major insurance plans and has a bilingual staff for Spanish-speaking patients and families.

The center will create at least 30 new, full-time jobs with strong starting pay and robust benefits, including PTO and holiday pay.

"We are excited to open this new center in the Springfield community and be able to provide the high quality of care and support needed for even more children and families affected by autism," said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "We are committed to our mission of transforming lives together and we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of children and their families."

"We are thrilled to be open in Springfield and offer a unique environment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The center feels very warm and offers a nurturing environment through the layout and setup, which gives some insight into who we are as a company and making sure the kids come first," said Melissa Rosskothen, Director of The Stepping Stones Group Program.

The center will host an open house on Wednesday, February 8th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm (ET) and invite the public to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about the services they provide. For more information, please contact the Springfield Autism Treatment Center at 413-303-9084 or by emailing [email protected]

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of behavioral and therapeutic services to children including those with special needs and autism. The Stepping Stones Group has over 250 clinicians and staff providing autism therapy services to over 500 children across schools, centers and home-based programs in Massachusetts. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

SOURCE The Stepping Stones Group