The Stepping Stones Group Opens New Autism Treatment Center in Ventura, CA

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group is proud to announce the opening of a new autism treatment center in Ventura, California, which provides comprehensive autism treatment services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The new autism treatment center is a comfortable and nurturing environment where children are inspired to reach their greatest potential. It consists of spacious individual therapy rooms, group therapy rooms, sensory gyms, and an outdoor playground.

The compassionate team provides individualized and evidence-based treatments in a safe and supportive environment and focuses on a child's strengths and preferences to develop goals to improve the quality of life for the child and family.

The center offers a variety of programs including one for Early Learners, a full day program for children ages 18 months to 6 years-old and one for School-Aged Children, with an afternoon schedule. The center will also provide The CONNECTIONS Program, which is designed to teach children about social skills and group learning.

The center will create at least 22 new, full-time jobs with strong starting pay and robust benefits, including PTO and holiday pay.

"We are excited to open our doors and showcase our facility to the community and be able to provide families with resources and the support they need to help their loved ones with ASD thrive," said Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group. "Our center is committed to providing exceptional care and support for individuals on the autism spectrum, and we are looking forward to meeting families in the area."

The center will host an open house on Thursday, April 27th from 4:45 – 7:00 pm (PT). The event is open to the public and we invite all families, caregivers, educators, and anyone interested in learning more about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and our innovative treatment center to attend. At the open house event, visitors will have the opportunity to tour our facility, meet our staff, and learn about our treatment programs. We will also have interactive activity areas for children and light refreshments for all attendees.

For more information, please contact the Ventura Autism Treatment Center at 805-364-8521or email [email protected]

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of behavioral and therapeutic services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

