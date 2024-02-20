The Sterling Group Announces Promotions

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce eight internal promotions: John Griffin and Meghan Leggett to Managing Director; Jared North to Managing Director, Sourcing; Johann Friese to Director; Anu George to Director, Fund Accounting; Aryan Sameri to Director, Commercial Diligence & Strategy; Jacob Broom to Principal, Private Credit; and Patrick Vocke to Principal.

In addition, Jenny Harris, current Managing Director, Private Credit, has been named Managing Director, Capital Markets for all of Sterling's investment strategies.

"Since 1982, Sterling has been building winning businesses for customers, employees, and investors, and this would not be possible without a team of highly skilled and passionate individuals such as the ones being recognized here. We are proud to celebrate those who have been promoted for their contributions to the firm," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 67 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $6.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

