The Sterling Group Announces Promotions

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce four internal promotions: Jared Bell to Principal, Foundation Fund; Greg Caraway to Principal; Mike Galanis to Principal, Commercial Excellence; and Bryan Tisdale to Principal, Foundation Fund.

"Recognizing the growth and accomplishments of our team members is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. These individuals have consistently demonstrated leadership, initiative, and a strong commitment to our firm and our portfolio companies. We are proud to celebrate their promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to Sterling's success," said Claudine Lussier, Partner, Human Capital at The Sterling Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 77 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $27 billion. Sterling currently has approximately $9.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

