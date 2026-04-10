The Sterling Group Completes the Acquisition of Healthcare Linen Services Group

HOUSTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), an operationally focused middle market private equity firm based in Houston, Texas, announced the acquisition of Healthcare Linen Services Group ("HLSG") from York Capital Management's private equity group ("York Private Equity"). HLSG is a leading regional provider of mission-critical outsourced linen laundry and management services to healthcare institutions across the United States.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois, HLSG provides laundry and rental services to a diversified base of healthcare customers. The company operates twenty linens processing plants across thirteen states, primarily located in the Midwestern and Central U.S. Through its six leading regional brands, HLSG provides high-quality local execution by partnering with administrators, clinicians, and staff to deliver a wide variety of clean linens to thousands of healthcare facilities.

"I would like to thank the team at York Private Equity for their collaboration and guidance over the last four years. The HLSG team is thrilled to partner with The Sterling Group as we enter our next phase of growth," said Joe LaPorta, CEO of HLSG. "Sterling's experience scaling essential, mission-critical services businesses, commitment to employee ownership, and hands-on approach make the firm an ideal partner as we seek to expand our footprint and continue our mission of providing reliable, high-quality laundry and rental services to our valued customers."

Robbie Shapiro, a Managing Director at York Private Equity, commented: "We are proud of HLSG's transformational growth via strategic investments and add on acquisitions during our partnership and are grateful to Joe and his team for their leadership and operational excellence. With a strong foundation in place, the company is poised to build on its momentum, and we are excited to be rolling and continuing as investors."

"HLSG is a differentiated platform with strong customer relationships and a reputation for exceptional service," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on continued growth in demand for outsourced healthcare linen services. Sterling looks forward to partnering with Joe and the entire HLSG team to scale and optimize the business through our tested Seven Levers operational improvement framework."

Stephens, Inc. acted as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as financing counsel to The Sterling Group. BofA Securities acted as lead financial advisor, Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, acted as co-financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to HLSG.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 77 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $27 billion. Sterling currently has approximately $9.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

About HLSG

Healthcare Linen Services Group is a leading provider of linen services to healthcare facilities, specializing in delivering high-quality linens and unparalleled customer service. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Healthcare Linen Services Group serves healthcare organizations across the Midwest and Southcentral market, supporting their critical operations and patient care. For additional information, please visit www.healthcarelinensg.com.

About York Private Equity

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses. Since inception in 2008, York Private Equity's middle-market strategy has completed over 50 investments with aggregate transaction value in excess of $4 billion. York Private Equity has 13 dedicated team members. For more information, please visit www.yorkcapitalpe.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.