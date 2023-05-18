The Sterling Group Foundation Fund Launches New Platform, Premier Tire & Service

News provided by

The Sterling Group

18 May, 2023, 12:19 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, announced the establishment of Premier Tire & Service ("Premier"), a new platform formed to build a leading, one-stop tire and auto service solutions provider.

Lucas Cutler, Partner of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund, and other team members have deep experience in the auto aftermarket sector. "We are excited to enter the highly attractive tire retail and service segment of the aftermarket automotive industry and partner with seasoned industry professionals to build a platform of scale," said Lucas Cutler.  Sterling will partner with John Adams, an executive with 25 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry and former CEO of Full Speed Automotive, to build the Premier platform. Premier will seek to acquire independent tire and retail service locations with customer-focused service models in various markets across the country.

Premier is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund. The Foundation Fund aims to leverage the firm's operational capabilities and experience in the industrial sector to "set the foundation" for growth at lower middle market companies. Earlier this year, Luke Bateman joined the Foundation Fund team as a Managing Director.  Luke brings over a decade of experience partnering with lower middle market companies and was most recently a Partner at Insight Equity in Dallas. Luke joins a group of both Sterling alumni and new additions that comprise the Foundation Fund Investment team: Steven Hirsch, Director; Jared Bell, Vice President; Bryan Tisdale, Vice President; Lynn Astrup, Associate; and Graham Gillespie, Associate. The Foundation Fund team partners with Sterling's Portfolio Resources Group, a team of operational executives with expertise in each of the Seven Levers.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 65 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.9 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.