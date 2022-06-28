The Sterling Group Ranked No. 6 Out of 517 Firms on 2021 HEC-Dow Jones Mid-Market Buyout Private Equity Performance Ranking

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, has been named to a list of top performing middle market private equity firms by HEC – Dow Jones. The study evaluated 517 global middle market buyout firms and ranked The Sterling Group 6th in the entire field.

Sterling has been partnering with management teams to grow and build winning businesses in the industrial sector for forty years. "We are honored to be included amongst a field of some of the most successful investors in our industry," said Brian Henry, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We are passionate about building winning industrial companies, for employees, for customers, and for investors alike, and believe our focus and passion have contributed to our differentiated track record over many decades."

Professor Oliver Gottschalg with HEC Paris, who led efforts in data collection and analysis, says the ranking aims to answer the question: "which firms in the mid-market segment generated the best performance for their investors, over the past years?" This ranking is based on performance data collected from 517 middle market private equity firms and the 991 funds they raised between 2008 and 2017, with an aggregate equity volume of $1.5 trillion.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 62 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss. Ranking information provided herein is presented for informational purposes only. Such information was provided by third-parties and was collected and presented without any involvement or verification by Sterling. The investment performance and benchmark information is based on the work of HEC-Dow Jones and may not be accurate, complete or representative of all of the funds that would be relevant to any recipient. Sterling has not sought to independently verify information obtained from the sources used by HEC- Dow Jones to compile its information. In addition, the methodology used by HEC-Dow Jones is subject to inherent limitations due to the confidential nature of the private equity industry, different vintage years, strategies or investment objectives of private equity firms and different performance measures used by such firms. There may be certain other limitations to the rankings that Sterling may not be aware of. Sterling makes no representations or warranties as to accuracy, completeness or reliability of information contained in HEC-Dow Jones rankings.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.