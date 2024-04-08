The Sterling Group Ranked Number 12 in 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Middle Market Buyout Private Equity Performance Ranking

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that the Firm has been ranked #12 out of over 632 middle market private equity firms globally in the 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Middle Market Buyout Performance ranking.

Sterling has been partnering with management teams to grow and build winning businesses in the industrial sector for over forty years. "Sterling is honored to be ranked among the top performing private equity firms worldwide," said Brian Henry, Partner at The Sterling Group. "This recognition by HEC-Dow Jones attests to the strength of our hands-on operational approach and intensive application of our Seven Levers methodology, driving strong results for our portfolio companies and our investors." For more information, including the full ranking, criteria and methodology, please view the full report here.

The 2023 HEC Paris - Dow Jones Middle Market Buyout Performance Ranking seeks to answer the question: "Which firm(s) in the Middle Market Buyout segment generated the best performance for their investors over the past years?" The ranking analyzed performance data from 632 PE firms and the 1241 funds they raised between 2010 and 2019 with an aggregate equity volume of $2.18 trillion. The HEC-Dow Jones Ranking draws on private equity fund performance data provided by Preqin and data reported directly to HEC-Dow Jones.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 67 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.9 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

HEC Paris and Dow Jones ("HEC-Dow Jones") released the 2023 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Middle Market Buyout Performance Ranking (the "Report") on March 6, 2024. The Report is based on information sourced from Preqin and data reported directly by certain participants in the rankings described in the Report. The Sterling Group provided certain information to HEC-Dow Jones in connection with the preparation of the Report, which addresses certain middle-market buyout fund sponsors and fund vintage years of 2010-2019. The Report ultimately represents the opinion of HEC-Dow Jones and not of The Sterling Group. Neither HEC-Dow Jones nor The Sterling Group has independently verified or assessed the information provided by other parties in connection with the preparation of the Report. In addition, the methodology used by HEC-Dow Jones is subject to inherent limitations due to the confidential nature of the private equity industry, different vintage years, strategies or investment objectives of private equity firms and different performance measures used by such firms. The Sterling Group pays an annual subscription fee to Preqin for access to certain data but did not compensate Preqin or HEC-Dow Jones to be considered for, or ultimately receive, any ranking described in the Report. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing. The Sterling Group makes no representations or warranties as to accuracy, completeness or reliability of information contained in the Report. Information relating to the Report and its methodology is available here.

