The Sterling Group Sells Evergreen North America Industrial Services to Quanta Services

News provided by

The Sterling Group, L.P.

23 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Evergreen North America Industrial Services ("Evergreen") to Quanta Services. Evergreen is a leading provider of specialized and recurring environmental solutions for a diverse range of blue-chip industrial businesses and mission critical infrastructure.

Sterling created Evergreen through the combination of family owned, New York based North American Industrial Services and Houston based Evergreen Environmental Services. Since the combination, Evergreen has continued to expand its footprint and grow its ability to serve customers with its solutions nationally. Combined with Quanta Services leadership in specialty infrastructure solutions, Evergreen is poised to continue its track record of delivering the highest quality services to its customers.

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to Evergreen and Sterling. 

About Evergreen North America Industrial Services

Evergreen is a leading provider of environmental solutions to the downstream and midstream energy, industrial, and chemical sectors. With a customer-centric culture and employees committed to safety, integrity, accountability and adaptability, Evergreen serves a diverse set of end markets, including refining, power generation, petrochemical, manufacturing, mining, waste-to-energy, and pulp & paper at locations throughout North America. Additional information about Evergreen is available at www.enais.com.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 67 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $22 billion. Sterling currently has over $6 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.

Also from this source

The Sterling Group Announces Promotions

The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce eight internal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.