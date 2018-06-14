The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Kicks Off The Tenth Annual Steve Harvey Mentoring Program

Steve Harvey partners with mentors including Dan T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A®, (the 2018 SHMP Title Sponsor) leaders in politics, philanthropy, entertainment, and business. Concurrently, "The Single Mothers' Enrichment Summit," sponsored by Ashley Stewart® and hosted by Mikki Taylor offers mothers empowerment sessions, inspiration, and tools for raising productive young men. Special guests for the weekend include Dr. Steve Perry, GRAMMY® Award winner Anthony Hamilton, David Otunga, Dr. Alex Ellis, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Dr. Kenneth Redcross, NBA Player DeAndre' Bembry of the Atlanta Hawks, Cynthia Moore, Zane Kristina Roberts, and more.

"Ten years in, we are seeing many former mentees attend and finish college when they could have taken a very different path," said Steve Harvey. "They have grown into fine, productive young men. I am indebted to the role models as well as to our sponsors and supporters who have enabled us to host this camp."

Other sponsors include Port Covington, Google, Coca-Cola, Morgan Stanley, Luster Products, Neiman Marcus, Fremantle Media, and Mercedes Benz.

About The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program

Created by Steve Harvey in 2009, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men annually selects fatherless teens, age 13-18, from a large pool of applicants from across the United States. By way of the national camp and regional programs, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men has impacted more than 1,500 youths and continues to grow.

About the Chick-fil-A® Foundation

The Chick-fil-A® Foundation is the corporate foundation of Chick-fil-A, Inc. A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation's purpose is to lead the company's commitment to support youth and education in Chick-fil-A's local communities. The Foundation's work is focused on developing and educating young people so they can build a positive legacy and become all they were created to be. For more information, visit www.chick-fil-afoundation.org

Contact: Byron Edwards, 757-285-5399, byron@byronlinnell.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-steve--marjorie-harvey-foundation-kicks-off-the-tenth-annual-steve-harvey-mentoring-program-300666466.html

SOURCE The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation