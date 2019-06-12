The Steve And Marjorie Harvey Foundation's 11th Annual Mentoring Camp For Boys And The Single Mothers' Enrichment Summit Returns To Georgia June 12 - 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, business mogul and philanthropist, Steve Harvey returns to Georgia with his 11th annual Boys Mentoring weekend. The five-day event kicks off on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and includes the Single Mothers' Enrichment Summit sponsored by Target and Coca-Cola, and the inaugural Steve Harvey Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by Lexus. Invited guests include GRAMMY Award-winning and platinum R&B recording artist, Ne-Yo; GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Cee Lo Green; best-selling author, award winning television personality and life coach, Iyanla Vanzant; NBA legend, Dikembe Mutombo and more listed below.

This Father's Day weekend, over 200 teenage boys from fatherless households will join Steve Harvey and friends at The Rock Ranch in The Rock, GA, for a life changing experience. For the first time, the four-day camp has partnered with Bethany Christian Services and will host youth in foster care and adoption programs. The U.S. National Guard and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have also partnered with the 2019 mentoring camp.

"A young man without a father in his life has a hole in his heart the size of this father," says Steve Harvey. "Through mentorship, these young men have received the tools and guidance to propel them both professionally and emotionally."

Activities at the camp include STEM programs, educational forums, career development, financial literacy, motivational sessions, health and wellness clinics, and more.

In addition to the mentorship camp, "The Single Mothers' Enrichment Summit," led by former ESSENCE Magazine's Editor-at-Large, Mikki Taylor, will host single mothers for conversations and educational sessions while providing them with the tools to help support and raise productive young men.

The 2019 invited participants include educator, author and speaker, Dr. Steve Perry; Dr. of internal medicine, Kenneth Redcross; actor and comedian, Cocoa Brown; Atlanta Hawks NBA player, DeAndre' Bembry; best-selling authors Dr. Maxime Madhere, Dr. Pierre Johnson and Dr. Joseph Semien Jr.; Tied to Greatness CEO, Dr. Alex Ellis; New York Times best-selling author 'Zane' Roberts; San Francisco 49ers, Takeo Spikes; Seattle Seahawks, Fred McCrary; Buffalo Bills, Marcus Stroud; Kansas City Royal, Daryl Smith; Long Drive Champion, Maurice Allen; New York Pelicans, Jahlil Okafor; NBC Chicago P.D. actor, LaRoyce Hawkins; radio personality, Rock-T and many more.

The Chick-fil-A® Foundation returns as the 2019 Title Sponsor along with Coca-Cola, Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, Target, Taliah Waajid, D Herbs, John Casablanca, Bethany Christian Services, US Fish & Wildlife and more.

Created by Steve Harvey in 2009, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men annually selects fatherless teens, ages 13-18, from a large pool of applicants from across the United States. By way of the national camp and regional programs, The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men has impacted more than 4,000 youths and continues to grow. For more information about the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men, visit www.steveandmarjorieharveyfoundation.org

