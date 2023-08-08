The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen Celebrates Five-Years of Serving the Central Texas Military Community

The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen has provided critical mental health services to more than 2,100 post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military family members

KILLEEN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen marked its five-year anniversary with a celebratory event attended by more than 50 military-focused community leaders, government officials, and local business representatives. Since opening in 2018, the Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen has delivered mental health care to more than 2,100 clients across Central Texas, nearly half of which have been military family members. The clinic has provided over 25,000 clinical sessions.

"This is a proud moment for our team as we reflect upon the deep impact this clinic has had on improving the lives of veterans, service members and their families throughout Central Texas," said Kristy Dean, Regional Director for The Cohen Clinics at Endeavors. "As we mark the clinic's five-year anniversary, we remain committed to our clients and our communities, evolving to meet their needs."

The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen uses evidence-based practices to treat depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, and more. It is part of Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of 24 mental health clinics serving post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. In addition to the clinic in Killeen, CVN and Endeavors are also partners in Cohen Clinics in El Paso and San Antonio.

Located near Fort Cavazos, which is home to some 53,000 soldiers and family members, the Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen serves a significant number of active duty service members and their families. In fact, over the last year, approximately 30% of clients at the clinic in Killeen have been active duty service members and their family members, including children.

"The need for accessible, high-quality mental health services for the military community throughout Texas is great," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cohen Veterans Network. "The Cohen Clinic in Killeen has been delivering critical support to our service members, veterans, and their families for five years and we look forward to many more years of saving lives, saving families, and saving futures."

In addition to providing mental health treatment, the Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen has become a hub for the Bell County military community, hosting timely workshops and events such as relationship management, financial wellness, and Parent Café, which provided free childcare to attendees this spring.

"Endeavors, in partnership with Cohen Veterans Network, has made a huge impact in Killeen since opening here five years ago," said Chip Fulghum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Endeavors. "As a Veteran, I feel a great deal of pride to serve with the clinicians and staff who make a difference here. They're helping thousands of Veterans and active duty service members, as well as their family members, change their lives for the better. It's our honor to serve those who serve."

Download high resolution photos or b-roll from the celebration here.

A Cohen Clinic at Endeavors tour video is available here.

About The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics at Endeavors

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors provides in-person and virtual high-quality accessible, and integrated mental health care to post-9/11 veterans regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status, or combat experience; active duty service members (with a TRICARE referral); and military families. There are three Cohen Clinic at Endeavors locations in Texas: Killeen, El Paso and San Antonio. All three clinics are part of Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit organization serving Veterans and military families via 24 clinics across the United States. Learn more about the Cohen Clinics at Endeavors here.

