The Stiles Company Joins Accurate Meter & Supply

KATY, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stiles Company, LLC ("Stiles"), a premier water meter and waterworks distributor and service provider to municipal utilities in the New England market, has joined Accurate Meter & Supply, LLC ("Accurate Meter & Supply"), a leader in water, sewer, and drainage distribution and services.

Originally founded in 1983 in Norwood, MA, Stiles established a strong reputation as a highly technical, consultative partner for water authorities over the past 40+ years. Ian and Katie Kasowitz, who acquired the business from the original founding family in 2020, will continue operating Stiles along with the rest of the existing team in its next phase of growth as part of Accurate Meter & Supply.

"Stiles has built an incredible reputation over the last 40 years, and Ian and Katie have continued that legacy while positioning the company for its next phase of growth. We're proud to welcome them and the entire Stiles team to Accurate," said Caleb Burson, President of Accurate Meter & Supply. "Together, we're expanding our reach while continuing to deliver the products, technical expertise, and service our customers expect. We're excited about what we'll accomplish together in the years ahead."

Ian and Katie Kasowitz, added, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company. With Accurate's support and partnership, we are well-positioned to expand our product and service offerings, invest in additional sales resources to drive new business wins, and continue delivering exceptional service to our current customers."

"There is strong cultural alignment between the two organizations, particularly in the commitment to serving the customer and the desire to build a leading distributor and service provider platform," said Dayne Burson, Co-Chairman of Accurate Meter & Supply.

About The Stiles Company:

Founded in 1983 in Norwood, MA, Stiles is a distributor and service provider of water meters and waterworks products to municipal utilities in the New England market. The company's portfolio includes mechanical and electronic water meters for residential, commercial and industrial applications, and a broad range of waterworks products including clamps, valves, fittings and couplings. Stiles also offers large meter field testing services and complimentary technical support. For more information, please visit https://stilesco.com/.

About Accurate Meter & Supply:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Katy, Texas, Accurate Meter & Supply is a distributor and service provider of water, sewer and drainage products for municipal, residential and commercial infrastructure. The company distributes a broad range of waterwork products, including meter systems, pipes, valves & fittings, fire protection equipment, hydrants, manholes, meter boxes and backflow devices. Accurate also offers a wide range of technical services such as meter services, precast vaults, backflow prevention, leak detection and flow testing. For more information, please visit https://www.accuratemeter.com/.

SOURCE Accurate Meter & Supply