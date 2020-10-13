The STING pathway targeting technologies market, featuring a healthy pipeline of therapeutics, is anticipated to be worth over USD 2.8 billion by 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "STING Pathway Targeting Therapeutics and Technologies, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

In recent years, the concept of STING pathway targeting therapeutics has generated a lot of enthusiasm within the medical science community. The growing popularity of this therapeutic technique has not only garnered the interest of several medical researchers (reflected in the increasing volume of scientific literature (1,000+ articles published since 2015) on this subject), but also industry stakeholders focused on drug development (evident in the growing number of clinical trials and the grants awarded for STING focused projects in the recent past).

Key Market Insights

Over time, several technology platforms have been developed to facilitate the design and production of therapeutic modulators of the STING pathway

Majority (83%) of available technologies are currently focused on the development of STING pathway agonists. The technology developer landscape features a mix of small and mid-sized players (92%), most of which are based in North America (70%).

A significant number of STING pathway targeting therapeutics candidates are presently being evaluated across different phases of development

Nearly 20% of pipeline drugs are in the clinical phases of development, while majority are still in the preclinical / discovery stages. Most of the investigational leads are designed to target oncological disorders (78%); this is followed by candidates intended for the treatment of autoimmune disorders (9%) and inflammatory disorders (9%).

Several industry players claim to be engaged in the development of STING pathway targeting therapeutics

The therapy developer landscape is dominated by start-ups (relatively new companies with less than 50 employees), which represent around 60% of the total number of stakeholders in this industry. It is also important to highlight that around 15 big pharma players are actively involved in the development of STING pathway targeting therapeutics.

Close to 365 scientific articles have been published related to STING pathway modulators, since 2019

Close to 80% of the published articles describe various types of therapeutics targeting the cGAS-STING pathway and affiliated technology platforms, with more than 70% reporting insights from experimental studies conducted across the world. Popular journals, in terms of number of STING associated articles published in the given time period, include Frontiers in Immunology and Scientific Reports.

Further, close to USD 2.6 billion in capital investments have been made into various initiatives in this field

A significant proportion of the total capital raised (35%), was from venture capital funding. Over USD 120 million (across ~280 instances) in research-enabling grants, was awarded to projects led by non-industry players engaged in this domain; around 40% of these grants were awarded by National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

This upcoming field of therapeutics has also witnessed significant partnership activity in the recent past

Most of the reported partnerships were between therapy and technology developers, and research agreements (34%) were the most popular model, in terms of number of deals inked, till date. The maximum number of partnerships were established in 2017, with more than 80% of deals focused on the development of STING agonists.

Presently, the market is driven by revenues from out-licensing STING pathway targeting technology platforms; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 25%, till 2030

74% of the opportunity is associated with licensing deals involving STING pathway agonist related technologies; according to the findings presented in the report, this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. On the other hand, the market (in terms of technology licensing revenues) for technologies focused on STING antagonists is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (27%), during the period 2020-2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers of STING pathway targeting therapeutics and affiliated technologies?

What are the most popular STING pathway related technology platforms in the market?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which STING pathway targeting therapeutics are being / have been developed?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the trend of capital investment for STING pathway targeting therapeutics and technologies?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments in this domain?

The USD 2.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the STING pathway targeting technologies market has been analysed across the following segments:

Types of Payment

Upfront Payments

Milestone Payments

Type of STING Modulator

Agonist

Antagonist

Key Therapeutic Area(s)

Oncological Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Route of Administration

Intratumoral

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Others

Type of Molecule

Non-nucleotide

Cyclic Dinucleotide

Live Biotherapeutics

Oncolytic Peptides

Synthetic Peptides

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The report features inputs from a number of eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the maximum opportunity within this domain is likely to be associated with STING pathway modulators that are being developed for the treatment of oncological disorders. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Glen Barber (Chief Executive Officer, STINGINN)

(Chief Executive Officer, STINGINN) Kryzsztof Brzozka (Chief Scientific Officer, Ryvu Therapeutics)

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (illustrative list provided below) engaged in the development of STING agonists; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financial performance (if available), product description, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Aduro Biotech

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eisai

GlaxoSmithKline

ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

Merck

Noxopharm

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Synlogic

