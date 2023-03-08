THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET TO REACH $2 BILLION BY 2028; RISING IN INDEPENDENT CONTENT CREATOR BOOMING THE MARKET GROWTH - ARIZTON

Mar 08, 2023, 14:59 ET
CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the stock music market will grow at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET
285 - Pages
43 - Tables
99 - Charts
The rising demand for improving video and movie experience creates large avenues for the stock music market. The rapid shift towards digital advertising is driving the market for sound effects.
TRENDS AND SUCCESS FACTORS IN THE STOCK MUSIC MARKET:
Datamining:
Platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Shazam, and Spotify have digital footprints that are increasingly being analyzed to help businesses learn about the demographics of music listeners. This can inform brands what, where, and when stock music and genres work to impact and increase revenues.
Technological Advances
Technology has advanced and is giving sound engineers mediums to create an experience where the story revolves around the audience. The Dolby Atmos sound system, for instance, has enabled sound designers to typically 'heighten' experiences by creating a 3D audio atmosphere that can realistically depict objects moving around the audience in a cinematic setting.
Emerging sound technologies such as 3D atmosphere are rendering the creation of new listening experiences. Stock music companies that pay close attention to the type of music/sound effects that will maximize the experience using the technology expected to create demand.
Rise of Independent Content Creators
A good count of creators is earning significant income from their channels, pages, and profiles, acting as influencers or content creators, all translating to high demand for paid stock music used largely as background music or with sound effects. Currently, demand is being spurred by royalty-free and licensed music owing to the growth in independent content creation. However, stock music market vendors have also responded and designed their products and services around the trend of independent content creation, further fueling their uptake in the industry. For instance, AudioJungle introduced new licensing terms, away from the one-size-fits-all concept that allows audio files to be used in the different ways content creators would use them.
STOCK MUSIC MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 2.03 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.23 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
8.65 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, End-User, License, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia
|
Key Players
|
Envato, Entertainment One, Getty Images, Musicbed, Shutterstock, Tribe of Noise, Media Music Now, SoundCloud, 123RF, Artlist, Audiosocket, Bensound, Dreamstime, FyrFly, Jamendo, Motion Array, Music Vine, Videvo, Storyblocks, Soundsnap, Earmotion Audio Creation, Epidemic Sound, Pond5, MusicRevolution, Marmoset, Soundstripe, Neosounds, and The Music Case
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rise of Independent Content Creators
· The Podcast Renaissance
· Audio-based User Experience Gaining Traction
· Growing Popularity of Sound Design-first Approach
· Growth of TV Style Programming
|
Largest Market
|
North America
Platform integration is one such approach that is increasingly being witnessed across the stock music market. It is becoming an important tool that provides an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock music by integrating music libraries across applications. Providing them in-program helps users from the hassle of leaving their workspace, enabling them to generate products by seamlessly utilizing their resources.
These unified locations value creators' workflow by making their creative processes a lot more structured. It also puts the control in the hands of the creator, helping reduce the costs of having to source content from outside and ridding users of the trouble resulting from coming to a grinding halt due to dependency and delays. Such moves create more opportunities to expand the distribution base while increasing the affinity in the market.
The market demand is being spurred by royalty-free and licensed music owing to the growth in independent content creation. However, market vendors have also responded and designed their products and services around the trend of independent content creation, further fuelling their uptake in the market. For instance, AudioJungle introduced new licensing terms, away from the one-size-fits-all concept that allows audio files to be used in the different ways content creators would use them. These benefits both sellers and buyers of stock music as they are priced well enough to facilitate use by the independent content creator who may not have the budget of a TV commercial/show producer while simultaneously giving access to a large volume of customers to sellers. Musicbed developed a tool called SyncID that automatically clears copyright claims for monetization on YouTube.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Several vendors in this market have a global presence, creating strong brand images for their products. Also, several small and large vendors are altering the stock music business with new approaches and models, such as subscription-only. These all-you-can-eat subscriptions are meant to drive volume and, consequently, revenue growth. While some players offer only royalty-free stock music, others offer royalty-free music and custom services. However, many players do not operate in a specific niche. In the future, growth in the stock music market can mostly come from specialization. Focusing on certain pockets of the market, such as video game sound effects or curation of in-store stock music over and above, offering a huge database of music and sound effects can help brands acquire a unique position in the market.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Envato
- Entertainment One
- Getty Images
- Musicbed
- Shutterstock
- Tribe of Noise
- Media Music Now
- SoundCloud
- 123RF
- Artlist
- Audiosocket
- Bensound
- Dreamstime
- FyrFly
- Jamendo
- Motion Array
- Music Vine
- Videvo
- Storyblocks
- Soundsnap
- Earmotion Audio Creation
- Epidemic Sound
- Pond5
- MusicRevolution
- Marmoset
- Soundstripe
- Neosounds
- The Music Case
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Track
- Sound Effect
End-User
- Large Businesses
- SMEs
- Individual Content Creators
License
- Licensed Music
- Royalty-Free
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Taiwan
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Share this article