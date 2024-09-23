The stock video market is projected to grow by USD 342.5 million from 2024-2028, with AI-driven benefits of stock videos boosting revenue, according - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global stock video market size is estimated to grow by USD 342.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. Benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in adoption of ai and ml in stock videos However, high price of stock videos poses a challenge - Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Freepik Co. S.L, Getty Images Holdings Inc., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and WeVideo Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stock video market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Editorial and Commercial), Image Source (Macrostock and Microstock), License Model (RM and RF), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Freepik Co. S.L, Getty Images Holdings Inc., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and WeVideo Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the stock video industry has significantly transformed the way content is created, edited, and distributed. AI algorithms analyze trends, themes, and keywords to generate relevant and in-demand content efficiently. They also automate the editing process by detecting and removing unwanted elements, ensuring compliance with privacy and copyright guidelines. Additionally, AI and ML optimize video distribution by intelligently categorizing content for easy search and discovery. Pricing and licensing models have also been optimized through dynamic adjustments based on market trends and demand patterns. These advancements streamline the overall process, leading to increased efficiency, accuracy, and competitiveness in the stock video market.

In today's digital world, individual creators are making waves in the content market with their unique videos. Stock Video Agencies are catering to this demand by providing high-quality Stock Footage and Animation Production. Healthcare and Medical industries are increasingly using Stock Videos for Promotional Work and Marketing and Advertising. Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the way we license and Customize Options for Stock Videos. Social issues are being addressed through Creative Endeavors and Publishing on Blogs and Online Platforms. Stock Agencies offer Diversity in Visual Content for Design Projects, Social Media, Websites, Streaming Services, and Online Advertising. Technological Developments continue to enhance the Quality of Stock Videos, ensuring Copyright protection and efficient Licensing.

Market Challenges

Stock videos are essential visual elements for businesses to enhance their marketing strategies. However, the cost of acquiring high-quality stock videos can be significant, particularly for those with Royalty-Managed (RM) licenses. RM stock videos come with restrictions, such as time and geographical limits, and are valid for one-time use only. The prices for RM stock videos are generally higher than those of Royalty-Free (RF) stock videos. The average cost of a single stock video ranges from USD60 to USD200 , depending on the resolution. Prices can vary based on the type of video content. For instance, unique and exclusive footage, such as aerial views or historical events, can cost significantly more. Some vendors offer subscription plans, allowing for multiple downloads at a discounted rate. For example, Pond5 offers a yearly subscription for ten premium videos at approximately USD840 , while Videoblocks, under Footage Firm's brand, offers unlimited premium video downloads for around USD200 per year. End-users must pay varying royalty fees to vendors depending on the type of videos purchased, which adds to the overall cost. The high prices for RM stock videos may encourage businesses to opt for RF stock videos instead, potentially impacting the growth of the global stock video market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This stock video market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Editorial

1.2 Commercial Image Source 2.1 Macrostock

2.2 Microstock License Model 3.1 RM

3.2 RF Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Editorial- Stock videos play a significant role in various commercial applications such as advertisements, television, film productions, branding, promotional videos, social media content, and website introductions. For commercial use, it's essential that videographers or artists provide a model release for each person in the video, which is a legal document granting permission for their likeness to be used commercially. The increasing spending on advertising and digital marketing, particularly in countries like the US, UK, China, Norway, and Canada, has fueled the demand for stock videos in digital advertisements. The rise of social media and mobile devices has further increased the need for stock videos to engage consumers on these platforms. Additionally, stock videos are cost-effective solutions for filmmakers in television and film productions and have become increasingly popular due to the growth of subscription video-on-demand services. Furthermore, the emergence of 360-degree and virtual reality stock videos has expanded their use on video-sharing platforms. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the stock video market for commercial applications during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Stock Video Market: Unleashing the Power of Visual Content in the Digital Age The Stock Video Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry that caters to the demand for high-quality, royalty-free visual content in the digital world. This market encompasses a wide range of platforms, from Social Media and Websites to Streaming Services and Online Advertising, all relying on Stock Videos for content creation and engagement. Technological developments have significantly impacted the Stock Video Market, with advancements in Animation Production, Blockchain technology, and Copyright licensing, ensuring Content Diversity and Quality for Individual Creators, Stock Video Agencies, and various industries such as Healthcare and Medical. From Design projects and Marketing and Advertising to Promotional work and Creative Endeavors, the Stock Video Market offers Customization Options for various Publishing needs, including Blogs and Websites. The market's growth is fueled by the increasing demand for visually appealing content in the digital landscape. Stock Footage and Stock Video continue to be essential tools for businesses and content creators, providing a cost-effective solution for diverse needs, from Social issues to Corporate Communications. The Stock Video Market is an integral part of the broader Visual Content Industry, shaping the future of Online Platforms and Video Production.

Market Research Overview

Stock Video Market: A Thriving Hub for Visual Content in the Digital Age The Stock Video Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of visual content creation and distribution. It caters to the diverse needs of Social Media, Websites, Streaming Services, Online Advertising, and various Online Platforms. The market is rich in Stock Videos, offering a vast array of Content Creation options for individual creators and Stock Video Agencies. Technological Developments have played a significant role in the growth of this market, enabling high-quality Content Diversity. From Animation production to Healthcare and Medical visuals, Stock Video caters to a wide range of industries. Copyright and Licensing are crucial aspects, ensuring fair usage and protecting creators' rights. Customization Options are a key feature, allowing clients to tailor videos to their specific needs. Blockchain technology is increasingly being adopted for secure and transparent transactions. Social issues, Stock photography, Design projects, Marketing and advertising, Promotional work, Creative endeavors, Publishing, Blogs, and Stock footage are just a few areas where Stock Video finds application. Join this vibrant market and unlock endless possibilities!

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Editorial



Commercial

Image Source

Macrostock



Microstock

License Model

RM



RF

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

