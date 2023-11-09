The Stoddard Firm Advises Families on Time Limits for Wrongful Death Lawsuits in Georgia

How much time do I have to sue for wrongful death?

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The loss of a loved one is an incredibly painful experience. When that loss is due to the negligent or wrongful actions of another person or entity, the pain can be even greater. In these tragic situations, Georgia law allows certain family members to file a wrongful death lawsuit to hold the responsible parties accountable and recover damages. However, there are strict time limits for filing a wrongful death claim.

The Stoddard Firm

According to Matt Stoddard, a partner at The Stoddard Firm, "In Georgia, most wrongful death lawsuits must be filed within two years of the date of death. If a claim is not filed within the statute of limitations, the opportunity to recover compensation through the legal system may be lost forever."

There are a few exceptions to the two-year rule. For example, if the death was caused by exposure to hazardous waste, asbestos, or other toxic substances, the statute of limitations may be longer as well as death caused during the commission of a crime – any crime including a traffic violation. Claims against government entities also often have different time limits which are shorter. It is best to speak with an experienced wrongful death attorney as soon as possible to determine the exact deadlines applicable to your unique situation.

The Stoddard Firm has been helping Georgia families for years in cases involving car and truck accidents, dangerous premises, product liability, and more. Their attorneys know how difficult this time can be and work closely with families to investigate the circumstances surrounding their loved one's passing, determine who should be held legally responsible, and build the strongest case possible before the statute of limitations expires.

"Losing a loved one is incredibly painful, and no amount of money can change that," said Matt Stoddard. "However, holding the responsible parties accountable and preventing future harm or loss of life is extremely important. Our firm helps give grieving families a voice and makes sure their loved ones did not die in vain."

The time to act is now. If you have lost a loved one due to the negligence or wrongdoing of another in Georgia, contact The Stoddard Firm today for a free consultation. Justice and closure are within your reach.

About The Stoddard Firm:

The Stoddard Firm is an Atlanta-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm focused on representing families who have lost loved ones due to negligence or wrongdoing. Their experienced attorneys have a proven track record of success in wrongful death lawsuits and work tirelessly to build the strongest cases possible while also providing compassionate counsel during an incredibly difficult time. Contact them at 470-467-2200 to get the justice you deserve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Stoddard Firm