The StoneHill Group adds Jamie Giorello as National Inside Sales and Marketing Executive

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The StoneHill Group, a national provider of quality control, due diligence, mortgage compliance audits, MERS reviews (MERS®) and loan fulfillment including underwriting, closing and post-closing services, announces the hiring of Jamie Giorello for the new role of National Inside Sales and Marketing Executive. Jamie will be based out of StoneHill's Jacksonville, Florida office. An industry sales leader in financial services and related real estate technology industries, Jamie brings valuable industry experience to this position, where she will be responsible for new business development, marketing and sales support, along with existing client retention.

Originally from Virginia, Jamie has been involved in the financial services industry nationally for the past 25 years. Starting her career with LandAmerica Financial Group, she moved on to hold senior level sales and management positions with information technology firms and nationally recognized title, settlement and ancillary service providers. Jamie attended Virginia Commonwealth University with a major in Business Management.

"I am excited to be part of the team at The StoneHill Group. With our new leadership and technology initiatives, we are poised to help lenders solve many of their challenges in today's mortgage and regulatory climate, not the least of which is monitoring and improving loan quality," Jamie said.

Outside of business you will find her spending free time volunteering for BARC (Boxer Aid and Rescue Coalition) and FOJA (Friends of Jacksonville Animals), both are non-profit local animal rescue organizations.

The Stonehill Group serves a wide range of clientele including mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, banks, credit unions and housing finance authorities. For more information on the StoneHill Group, please visit www.stonehillgroup.com or call 877.399.1936

