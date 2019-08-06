The StoneHill Group Is Excited To Announce The Addition Of Two Dynamic Sales Executives

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The StoneHill Group, a national provider of quality control, due diligence, mortgage compliance audits, MERS reviews (MERS®) and loan fulfillment including underwriting, closing and post-closing services, announces the addition of Jamie Giorello as National Inside Sales and Marketing Executive and Anthony Golden as National Sales Executive. Ms. Giorello will be based out of StoneHill's Jacksonville, Florida office and Mr. Golden will be based out of Dallas, Texas.

An industry sales leader in financial services and related real estate technology industries, Ms. Giorello brings valuable industry experience to this position, where she will be responsible for new business development, marketing and sales support, along with existing client retention. Jamie brings 25 years of financial services experience beginning her career with LandAmerica Financial Group, she moved on to hold senior level sales and management positions with information technology firms and nationally recognized title, settlement and ancillary service providers.

"I am excited to be part of the team at The StoneHill Group. With our new leadership and technology initiatives, we are poised to help lenders solve many of their challenges in today's mortgage and regulatory climate, not the least of which is monitoring and improving loan quality," Jamie said. Outside of business you will find her spending free time volunteering for BARC (Boxer Aid and Rescue Coalition) and FOJA (Friends of Jacksonville Animals), both are non-profit local animal rescue organizations.

Mr. Golden brings 30 years of diverse mortgage experience to his position at StoneHill, where he will drive national business development efforts throughout the Western United States. Prior to joining The StoneHill Group, he was President at KalGold Consulting and President at America's InfoMart, Inc., a national field services company he helped grow and sell to Xome/Mr. Cooper. Anthony's other roles include serving as President of Calbren Enterprises, a technology company, Director, Strategic Initiatives at Safeguard Properties, Sr. Consulting Manager at Clayton, Manager, Servicer Management at GMAC-Rescap and he held executive level positions with Budget Finance Company and Great Western Bank/WAMU.

"I am excited to join the deeply talented team at the StoneHill Group," Anthony said. "New leadership and industry-changing technology initiatives have created new opportunities to solve many of our clients' challenges in the frequently changing mortgage regulatory landscape." In his free time, Anthony enjoys cycling, golf and supporting multiple veteran/first responder and health charities.

Wade Hamby, veteran StoneHill National Sales Executive, added, "The addition of Jamie and Anthony to our Sales Team to support our growth is a direct reflection of the exceptional value we've been able to deliver to our clients over the years."

StoneHill President, Patrick Gluesing, shared, "I'm excited to have the chance to work with Wade, Jamie and Anthony as we seek to incorporate their passion with our renewed vision to provide deep expertise and tech-enabled data solutions to our clients and industry partners."

The StoneHill Group serves a wide range of clientele including mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, banks, credit unions and housing finance authorities. For more information on the StoneHill Group, please visit www.stonehillgroup.com or call 877.399.1936

