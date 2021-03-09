The StoneHill Group Names Director of Credit Administration for its Mortgage Fulfillment Services Division

In his new role, Dave will provide senior leadership responsible for strategy and operational execution of the company's credit-related loan origination fulfillment services that serve our clients business process outsourcing needs. He will oversee infrastructure expansion, frontline underwriting capacity management, credit process and technology initiatives, and new business development, among other things. Fulfillment Services continues to grow rapidly, and its ongoing transformation is a strategic imperative at the StoneHill Group . Dave will leverage his years of executive-level domain experience as a mortgage leader to accelerate innovation across the Fulfillment Services platform. Dave has previously spent time at US Bank, GMAC, Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan Chase in key operations leadership roles.

"I am excited to join a very talented team here at The Stonehill Group. The company has long been regarded as a trusted provider of fulfillment services, and I hope to contribute in my own way to build upon that success. It is an exciting time at StoneHill, and I'm energized by this opportunity."– Dave Hillen, Director of Credit Administration

"We are pleased to add Dave to our industry-leading offerings and world class team here at StoneHill. Dave is a passionate, energetic professional with proven ability to build and grow high-performance teams and organizations. I'm confident he will serve as a catalyst for our organization as we further invest in capabilities that support the critical needs of our clients." – Patrick Gluesing, President of The StoneHill Group

About the StoneHill Group

The Stonehill Group (www.stonehillgroup.com) is a trusted provider of exceptional loan quality services, due diligence, fulfillment, mortgage process outsourcing and technology solutions to the mortgage industry. Our proven processes, deep experience, technology-enabled and client-focused solutions deliver capacity, operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower confident, compliant decisions. Serving a client base of over 300 Independent Mortgage Bankers, Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Servicers and Sub-Servicers and Housing Finance Authorities across the United States.

