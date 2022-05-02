The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival Returns to the City of Wilton Manors on June 18, 2022

WILTON MANORS, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2022, the City of Wilton Manors will host the much-anticipated Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. The street festival will kick off at 3 p.m., followed by a twilight parade at 7 p.m. The City welcomes and encourages all residents, visitors, businesses, and nonprofits to celebrate in this event in support of the LGBTQ+ community locally and across the globe.

"Our Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival celebrates the importance of acceptance and pride that makes up the fabric of our community," said Mayor Scott Newton. "We are excited to bring this event back once again to our city and invite everyone from near and far to come out and celebrate pride with us."

At the street festival attendees can interact with local vendors, catch a performance at one of six stages, grab a bite at local eateries, and celebrate the inclusivity and pride that has brought Wilton Manors international recognition. Entrance is $7 per person (kids under 12 are free), which helps offset the cost of public safety and security needed to host an event of this size.

"An event of this caliber runs about half a million dollars, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of our community and sponsors," said Wilton Manors Entertainment Group (WMEG) CEO Jeffrey Sterling. "We look forward to celebrating another year of our Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival and how far we've come to providing an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy."

Looking to get involved in this year's festivities? Sponsorship, volunteer, and advertisement opportunities are open to corporations, community groups, and individuals, as well as walking in the parade or riding on a float. Opportunities are available on a first come first served basis with discounts available if you register early. Save your spot by visiting stonewallpride.lgbt or by emailing [email protected].

To learn more about the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida visit https://www.stonewallpride.lgbt/.

ABOUT WMEG COMMUNITY MARKETING AND EVENTS

The Wilton Manors Entertainment Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partnership between the City of Wilton Manors, Hotspots! Happening Out! and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance, Inc., to provide resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events, with all funds dedicated to its mission; to benefit the community of Greater Wilton Manors.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

