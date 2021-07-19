The Storage Acquisition Group Hires a Director of Canadian Acquisitions

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving the U.S. nationwide for the past seven years acquiring self-storage facilities and portfolios, The Storage Acquisition Group has extended its outreach to Canada. Leading these efforts is Lloyd McDonald a seasoned financial, commercial real estate, and self-storage professional.

The Storage Acquisition Group

Lloyd has an extensive background in real estate and built a private financial services firm that placed over $1B of investor capital into multi-family, commercial, and industrial asset classes across North America. Most recently, Lloyd was instrumental in the consolidation of a national portfolio of self-storage assets in Canada. His talent for building relationships, analyzing businesses, and negotiating deals make him the ideal leader to oversee the Canadian market.

Lloyd will oversee acquisition efforts throughout Canadian top markets and specialize in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios directly without owners having to list their assets. He will provide storage owners with transparency throughout the sales process allowing them to net the highest possible profit.

The Storage Acquisition Group-Calgary Alberta, Canada

Lloyd McDonald - [email protected] 780-932-2011

