The Storage Center Grows in Conway, Arkansas With Launch of 706-Unit, 85,200-SF Self-Storage Facility

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center, a leading owner-operator of Class A self-storage properties across the Southeast, has officially opened its newest storage facility at 425 6th St., Conway, AR 72032. The brand new, three-story facility opened its doors in late November, offering more than 706 climate controlled storage units and 85,200 square feet of rentable space within an emerging technology market.

The Storage Center's newest storage facility in Conway, Arkansas, located at 425 West 6th Street, Conway, AR 72032.

Located in Airport Park, the facility is intentionally designed to support the region's rapid residential and commercial expansion. The location offers convenient storage solutions for local residents, businesses and University of Central Arkansas students. Storage unit sizes range from 5x5 lockers to 10x30 units, delivering adaptable solutions for household goods, business inventory, and equipment storage.

"This facility represents our commitment to modern, tech-forward storage. From contactless rentals to advanced security features, we're delivering a smarter, more seamless experience for customers who expect convenience without compromise," said Robby Piper, Principal of The Storage Center. "With Conway's vibrant college community and strong local economy, this was a natural choice for our next investment. We're proud to offer modern, stress-free storage solutions for students, families, and business owners alike."

Facility highlights:

Climate-controlled storage units for year-round protection

24-hour digital video surveillance, individualized gate codes, and bright LED lighting

Covered loading bays sized for moving vans and box trucks

Contactless online rentals, reservations, and autopay via a mobile-optimized website

On-site retail center with boxes, locks, and packing supplies

Package acceptance and on-site management

Rosehill Construction served as general contractor, bringing its Gulf South design-build expertise and a proven track record of delivering multi-story self-storage facilities of 80,000 square feet and larger on time and within budget.

Grand Opening Specials:

To celebrate the opening, The Storage Center is offering First Month Free on all storage unit sizes for customers who rent online. Guided tours are available Monday–Tuesday and Thursday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also reserve online at thestoragecenter.com.

About Rosehill Construction

Rosehill Construction is a Prairieville, Louisiana–based design-build general contractor specializing in ground-up commercial and multi-story self-storage projects across the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2017, the firm has delivered more than seven million square feet of space by pairing advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) with a collaborative, client-first approach. Guided by core principles of safety, integrity, quality, and teamwork, Rosehill consistently completes projects on time and on budget while maintaining an exceptional safety record. Learn more at rosehillbuilt.com.

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 55,000 storage units at over 70 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter.com.

