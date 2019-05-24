The Store Closing Sale At 264 Select Fred's Stores Means Extra Savings For Summer And Memorial Day Shopping Needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the "Store Closing Sale" at select Fred's stores throughout the southeast feature exceptional savings on everyone's summer must-have shopping list. Whether it's a backyard cookout or a day at the beach, the selection and value at the 264 closing stores make Fred's a shopping destination as the weekend gets underway.

SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), the exclusive consultant retained by Fred's Inc. to conduct the "Store Closing" Sales, has progressively increased discounts across all departments as inventory sells down. Those discounts coupled with the stores' efforts to move all remaining inventory and new arrivals to the selling floor mean customers will find a good selection at the lowest possible price.

The first group of 159 Fred's stores started the Sale in April and will be winding down in a matter of days. With grills, coolers, patio furniture, and so much more, discounts storewide of up to 80% off will help make those holiday get-togethers easier on the wallet.

The second group consisting of 105 Fred's stores is now in the second week of the Store Closing Sale. These stores have a complete summer selection with pools, fans, window air-conditioning units, items for the garden, lawn furniture, grills & grilling accessories, plus summer apparel for the family. Find discounts throughout the store with up to 50% off Fred's already-low everyday prices.

Ziggy Schaffer, an Executive Vice President of SB360, commented on the public reaction to the Sale. "We've seen loyal Fred's customers come into the stores every week, and some of them shop multiple times each week. We've also seen many new shoppers filling up their carts. The uptick in traffic we're seeing this week is to stock up on those backyard bargains with discounts off Fred's value prices."

"Shoppers are also saving significant money in the grocery area of these stores," said Aaron Miller, also an Executive Vice President of SB360. "Any summer get-together requires food and drink. From items for outdoor grilling to stocking up on snacks, chips, soda, and basic grocery items, Fred's Store Closing Sale brings extra savings to every purchase."

Founded in 1947, Fred's serves small communities throughout the southeastern United States. Fred's offers value-priced products across categories that fulfill everyday needs – food, fresh goods, snacks, soda, toiletries, over-the-counter medications, household products, hardware, sporting goods, lawn & garden, toys, and much more. Aside from big-box competitors, Fred's is frequently the dominant value retailer in the communities that it serves.

For a complete Fred's Store Closing list visit www.fredsinc.com/inventorysale/

About SB360 Capital Partners, LLC

SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment, and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

About Fred's Inc.

Since 1947, Fred's, Inc. has been an integral part of the communities it serves throughout the southeastern United States. Fred's mission is to make it easy AND exciting to save money. Its unique discount value store format offers customers a full range of value-priced everyday items, along with terrific deals on closeout merchandise throughout the store. For more information about the Company, visit Fred's website at www.fredsinc.com.

