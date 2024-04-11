The Stork Foundation for Infertility Announces Annual "Brunch for Hope" Event in Chicago to Kick-Off National Infertility Awareness Week

- Presenting Sponsor to Include Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)

-Platinum Sponsor is Sandberg Phoenix-

- Other Sponsors to include Kindbody, Advocate, CK Supply, RetireMax Insurance, Bridge Therapy, Howe & Hutton, Torhoerman Law LTD, Morgan Stanley and Little Words Project-

-Keynote Medical Speakers to Include Dr. Jeelani and Dr. Mary Wood Molo-

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stork Foundation for Infertility, a non-profit offering financial aid to those facing infertility challenges with limited resources; is delighted to announce its second annual Brunch for Hope. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at Revel Motor Row. Serving as the kickoff for National Infertility Awareness Week, the brunch helps bring supporters together to raise funds and promote awareness for the infertility community.

"I am thrilled to be honored at the Brunch for Hope event and for the opportunity to provide support through my expertise to those facing infertility challenges. I believe that by coming together as a community, we can break down the barriers surrounding fertility issues and pave the way for a brighter future for all aspiring parents," said Roohi Jeelani, M.D,, FACOG, double certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI). "As reproductive rights continue to be challenged, our collective efforts in advocating and supporting individuals navigating the complexities of infertility has become a priority. Through the supportive community, and those impacted by infertility this event continues to serve as a place to cultivate awareness and equitable support."

"The occasion is a way for the infertility community to come together in a supportive way. By honoring the resilience of those struggling with fertility, bringing increased awareness about fertility treatments and raising funds that can directly benefit grant recipients, the event is sure to be a success," renowned practicing physician at Institute for Human Reproduction, Dr. Mary Wood Molo, is also attending physician and assistant professor in the section of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rush University Medical Center. "With 1 in 6 couples struggling with infertility, I am honored to provide education, hope and support, as it is more important than ever to spread awareness to those who are considering different reproductive options to have a family today."

"We are delighted to start off National Infertility Awareness Week with great passion, launching our second annual Brunch for Hope to honor the resilience of infertility warriors. Together, we are excited to celebrate and fundraise for our grant program, offering financial support to those on their journey through IVF treatments," said Elizabeth Frattura, founder of the Stork Foundation. "At the Stork Foundation, we recognize and understand that infertility transcends mere medical challenges; it portrays a struggle for a treasured dream. I understand through my personal journey, the transformative impact of accessing and affording infertility treatments. It is heartbreaking to know that individuals are deprived of the opportunity in experiencing the boundless love and lifelong journey of parenthood due to the financial constraints in the journey to conceive. Through our grants, we aim to dismantle the financial hurdle in this process in offering hope and opportunity to those in pursuit of their parenthood dreams."

Established in 2020, The Stork Foundation aims to give hope and opportunity to families struggling with infertility by providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach. The Stork Foundation has awarded over $275,000 to 25 families to cover their infertility treatment costs. We have welcomed 12 Stork Babies to the world, with more expected in 2024.

The Brunch for Hope will take place at Revel Motor Row on Sunday, April 21st at 11 a.m. with brunch, mimosas and gift basket drawings. Regular tickets are $75 per person and $125 for VIP Ticket, which includes the addition of a Hope Necklace of your choice (or IVF Dad Book) + priority VIP seating.

The event is possible thanks to sponsorships from The Institute for Human Reproduction, Kindbody, Advocate, CK Supply, RetireMax Insurance, Bridge Therapy, Howe & Hutton, Torhoerman Law LTD, Sandberg Phoenix and Morgan Stanley. All net proceeds from the event will go to The Stork Foundation's fertility grant program.

About The Stork Foundation

The Stork Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to bringing awareness to infertility by providing hope and opportunity to individuals or families struggling with infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood. The Stork Foundation provides financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach.

Media Contact

Julie Ferguson

JFPRMediaGroup

[email protected]

(312) 385-0098

SOURCE The Stork Foundation