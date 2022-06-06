The Story Behind Specialized Pet Solutions

SPOKANE, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Pet Solutions is excited to share their beginnings. "Prince, the three-legged pony, started it all," Angela Boncz, CEO and Founder of Specialized Pet Solutions, says. When Prince was born, his mother died shortly after giving birth to him. She fell on his leg, which then required an amputation. He was sent to an animal rescue and was given a wiffle ball bat as a prosthetic. Angela was working in human orthotic and prosthetic when she adopted Prince. She went to work immediately building him a sturdy, one-of-a-kind prosthetic for his stump. Prince was able to run, jump, buck, and play immediately after receiving his prosthetic.

Prince easily adapted to a prosthetic because he was disabled from birth and learned to adjust. Some animals take longer to adapt, especially if their injury is sustained later in life. However, most animals can learn to adjust, adapt, and overcome.

The success Prince was able to experience was because of the amputation placement. There needs to be a sizable stump in order to allow the prosthetic to suspend from. If an amputation is done too high, a prosthetic cannot properly be placed. The placement does depend on the size of the animal. This gives the animal the best chance to fully function with their prosthetic. Specialized Pet Solutions is always happy to consult with veterinarians prior to an amputation surgery to ensure the best possible placement for the animal.

About Specialized Pet Solutions

Angela Boncz CTPO graduated from Spokane Falls Community College in 2001 from the Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) Program. She relocated to Virginia to work in the human O&P field for several years. When she adopted Prince and started creating devices for animals, she knew this was her passion. She started working with animals 15 years ago and went to work for a company on the East Coast specializing in animal O&P. She then decided to start her own company and relocated back to her hometown in Eastern Washington. Angela has several disabled animals living on her farm, including Prince; Noella, the mini donkey who had severe hyperextension of her front legs requiring serial bracing; Oakley, her one-eyed blind dog, and many others. There are more than 20 animals living their best life in her misfit herd of animals. To learn more about Angela and her company, Specialized Pet Solutions, visit https://www.specializedpetsolutions.com/

