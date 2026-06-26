Dr. David Jeremiah Releases Shattered, the Second Part of His Apocalyptic Thriller Series Vanished

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last summer readers were introduced to John "Haggs" Haggerty as he navigated life as a military leader and father in a world plagued by crisis in Dr. Jeremiah's first fiction novel, Vanished. This summer the story continues with Shattered where the story picks up in the aftermath of "The Great Disappearance."

Shattered available now

Once again New York Times bestseller author and founder of Turning Point Ministries, David Jeremiah, and writer Sam O'Neal, will have readers ensconced in a world unraveling at the seams. The powerful sequel to Vanished continues the story as biblical prophecy begins to unfold at a rapid pace. As the Antichrist rises and the world unravels, readers experience the urgency of what Scripture reveals about the future.

Blending elements of biblical prophecy with human drama, mystery, apocalyptic high stakes, and suspense, this exhilarating story explores the world of the end. Shattered continues the series in the turbulent world reshaped by the Rapture, as ancient prophecies stir and the ominous Antichrist rises. Protagonist John "Haggs" Haggerty is joined by Saul Katz, a gifted scientist who finds his life irrevocably changed as he joins the 144,000 chosen evangelists, and we come to know Matthias Vilks, the ominous face of the Antichrist. As darkness gathers and prophecy, betrayal, and redemption intertwine, readers will find that faith and courage are the world's final bastions of hope against impending doom.

Bible prophecy meets page-turning fiction with chilling realism and an unforgettable cast of characters in Dr. Jeremiah's apocalyptic trilogy, and part two of this three-part series continues to deliver gripping suspense with a pulse-pounding storytelling all rooted in the biblical truth of Scripture.

The third book is set during the last half of the Tribulation and includes the Battle of Armageddon as prophesied in the biblical book of Revelation. Release dates have not been finalized.

Shattered released on June 16, 2026, and is available at DavidJeremiah.org or wherever books are sold.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With forty years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the ProphecyExplained, PerhapsToday, the IMAGINE campaign, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, and Why the Nativity?, to name a few..

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries