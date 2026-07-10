Faith, Lifestyle and Stories Come Together in New Gospel Gateway

Through Bible studies, events and conversations, Ruby Women helps women engage with Scripture with clarity, depth and practical understanding. Built from Dr. Jeremiah's 40+ years of Bible Strong teaching and preserving the theological foundation Turning Point Ministries is known for, Ruby Women will speak directly to women's hearts and real-world challenges and meet women where they are—whether navigating family, career, relationships, purpose or personal spiritual growth.

As part of the launch, Ruby Women is debuting its first video and Bible study.

Join Grace Anne Jeremiah Baker, Kim Gravel, Alison Cheperdak, Jeanine Amapola and David Jeremiah as they engage in exclusive conversations that offer biblical encouragement and practical wisdom for today's women. Guest Kim Gravel commented, "Women who come together in community in the name of Jesus can change the world."

Each event, conversation and Bible study created by Ruby Women is aimed at helping women find the answers to their questions through three main categories:

Faith – Grow deeper in Scripture and strengthen your walk with Christ.

Lifestyle – Apply God's Word to your home, relationships, work and every day.

Story – Be encouraged by real stories of women walking with Christ.

Why Ruby Women?

The name "Ruby" is inspired by Proverbs 31:10—"Who can find a virtuous [woman]? For her worth is far above rubies"— and the legacy of Dr. Jeremiah's mother, Ruby Jeremiah. The gemstone also symbolizes the beauty, strength and enduring faith God cultivates in the lives of women.

When asked why Turning Point is launching this Gospel Gateway now, Dr. David Jeremiah said, "So many people are seeking answers. The answers are in Scripture, and we are promised that Scripture never returns void My prayer for Ruby Women is that is never loses focus of the fact that we are trying to build up the souls of women. Our souls are who we are, and I want Ruby Women to be a catalyst for women seeking answers."

Turning Point's Ruby Women website, videos and newest Bible study A Place for Everything and Everything in Its Place are available now.

About Turning Point with David Jeremiah

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries