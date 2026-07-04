What God Has Done

Dr. David Jeremiah Issues Statement on America's 250th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

"Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord" (Psalm 33:12).

God Bless America

"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land" (2 Chronicles 7:14).

These are popular Bible verses that are often quoted in American political culture. While neither of these verses were spoken directly to America, that does not mean we cannot learn something from them or pray them for our nation.

On this day 250 years ago the Second Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence and declared to the world that America was a free and independent nation that believed "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

A lot has transpired in the past 250 years. For both America and the world. And some days the unity that existed in that Continental Congress on that day in 1776 seems like a distant memory and something that will never happen again.

Every generation has faced the question, "Will this nation endure?" As we mark 250 years, that question has been asked of me multiple times.

While I don't have all the answers, what I do know is that I pray for revival because the answer will only come from Almighty God. It's not going to happen politically or through educational programs or any of the other so-called change makers. It's going to take a revolutionary change maker, and that is only God Himself.

So this Independence Day, as we celebrate the monumental achievement of 250 years of freedom and independence, let us look back at how it all started. Where we came from, where we've been and where we want to go in the future. The Bible constantly tells us to remember.

When you look at the Israelites, all their celebrations and feasts were to remind them of God's blessing. To get the best out of our 250 years, we need to go back and remember that God did this. This is an incredible nation—not like any other on earth—because we were built on a foundation that is God Himself.

As we gather with family and friends this weekend for picnics, barbecues, parades and fireworks let's not forget what God has done for us, this nation, and what we can do for its future and the future of our children and grandchildren.

God has promised that His Word will never return void—it will always succeed in accomplishing what He sets it forth to do. Our focus must be on Christ. On the souls of our families, friends and neighbors, not on polls. A person who knows and loves God will know and love his country better and become a better citizen

When our heart posture is right, we can go forward with confidence. We can pray for our nation and our leaders using Solomon's prayer as a guide "give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong" (1 Kings 3:9, NIV)..

Will you join me in celebrating America's past, present and future through prayer and remembrance?

Participate by joining online for Prayer for America or 250 Missional Challenge.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With forty years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the ProphecyExplained, PerhapsToday, the IMAGINE campaign, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, and Why the Nativity?, to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries