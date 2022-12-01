GK Hair leads educational demonstrations on hair and beauty for attendees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care industry is ever-evolving, ever-changing, and the trends of beauty and haircare evolve along with it. You might see an emerging hair trend transition to the good to style in the salon versus existing hair trends fading away. As a hair expert, the awareness and expertise of the latest hair trends and techniques is crucial to stay ahead of the game, and this is where San Juan Beauty Show takes the lead in showcasing innovation!

THE STORY OF A GLAMOROUS EVENING - SAN JUAN BEAUTY SHOW

This two-day event, occurring on November 5th - 6th, 2022 was as glamorous as it was productive. The team welcomed independent hair artists, salon experts and industry leaders from all around the U.S. and discussed the upcoming hair trends in the industry. There were multiple learning drills and activities which not only helped the participants hone their skills through live demonstrations but also added a fun aspect to the event. The GK Hair platform artists lead the direction of the audience through a variation of colors and hair smoothing techniques and transformations, and didn't hold back from passing on their expertise, skill and talent to others, and conducted several live sessions followed by impactful discussions and QnAs.

As one of the popular hair care brands, GK Hair & Team also had the privilege to contribute to the progress of the beauty industry through the San Juan Beauty Show. Our educators went out of their way to pour everything into word and vision and provide educational step by steps to the attendees. The team skillfully briefed the participants on the revolutionary changes in the industry, and introduced No. 1 Worldwide Hair Taming & Smoothing System. The educators also conducted live sessions and demonstrations for hair coloring, lightening and taming and thoroughly addressed the concerns raised by the audience. The event ended in the cheers of success and joy as everyone looked forward to bringing about a change in the industry for good, no matter how tiny.

The San Juan Beauty Show was a great opportunity to connect one on one with salon artists who could use expert guidance in their careers. A big thanks to the participants, as well as the GK Hair educators who brought fulfillment, knowledge, and progress to the industry.

