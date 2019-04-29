The Story of Big Wave Surfer Nathan Fletcher, 'Heavy Water,' Drops Into Movie Theaters June 13 Only

DENVER, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunge into summer with "Heavy Water" as it follows professional big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher through the evolution of surfing and his relationship with big waves. Featuring stories from fellow board-sports legends, including surfing luminaries Bruce Irons, Darrick "Double D" Doerner and Danny Fuller, about pursuing their passions, the documentary is an epic voyage through the eyes of the surfing community that delves deep into the mind-set of the board-sports culture and its roots. "Heavy Water" culminates in a spectacular, never- before-performed stunt, where Fletcher "acid drops" from a helicopter into a huge wave.

Heavy Water

Attendees will also view a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and execution of the "acid drop," a pre-recorded Q&A with director Michael Oblowitz and Nathan Fletcher answering audience questions on their experience making the film, and Surfers' Hall of Famer Herbie Fletcher on the origins of tow-in surfing.

Tickets for "Heavy Water" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Distributed by 1091 and Fathom Events, "Heavy Water" comes to more than 350 U.S. movie theaters on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Produced by Red Bull Media House and All Edge Entertainment "Heavy Water" premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival on April 26. The documentary was the winner of "Best Surf Film" at the Byron Bay International Film Festival in Australia and an official selection at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, and the Wavescape Film Festival in Durban, South Africa.

The film features a score by Porno for Pyros' Peter di Stefano and Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk.

"This is a beautifully shot and truly engaging story of the history of big wave surfing that is a must-see for fans of extreme sports," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "We are proud to once again partner with 1091 and Red Bull Media House, and to add this project to our impressive list of top sports documentaries."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About 1091

1091 is a global commercial distribution platform for independent film and television content creators, with an intent to invest in technology and business intelligence. 1091 Media and its principals are growth investors who also lead Dimensional Associates, the private equity arm of JDS Capital Management, Inc. From 2003-2015, they owned a variety of media companies through Dimensional, including The Orchard and Dimensional Music Publishing. 1091's content is available in more than 90 territories worldwide and features 4,000 titles in its library, including the leading action sports catalogue. 1091's film releases include BIRDS OF PASSAGE, WE THE ANIMALS, THE HERO, the Pedro Almodovar-produced EL ANGEL, AMERICAN ANIMALS, and BPM (Beats Per Minute), THE DAWN WALL, as well as Academy Award®-nominated documentaries CARTEL LAND and LIFE, ANIMATED; and Taika Waititi's HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE and WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS. Upcoming releases include Werner Herzog's MEETING GORBACHEV, HALSTON, THEM THAT FOLLOW, Hannah Pearl Utt's feature directorial debut BEFORE YOU KNOW IT and Luke Lorentzen's documentary MIDNIGHT FAMILY. For more information on 1091 Media, please visit, www.1091media.com.

About Red Bull Media House

Red Bull Media House is an award-winning, globally distributed multi-platform media company on a mission to inspire with "beyond the ordinary" stories - both direct-to-consumer and through partnerships. With a focus on sports, culture and lifestyle content, Red Bull Media House offers a wide range of premium media products across TV, mobile, digital, audio, and print. Red Bull Media House produces and licenses a broad selection of global live broadcast events, compelling and inspirational local storytelling with original short and long-form programming as well as feature films from around the world.

www.redbullmediahouse.com

