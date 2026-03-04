'THE STORY OF EVERYTHING' PRESENTS GROUNDBREAKING EVIDENCE THAT HAS REIGNITED THE DEBATE OVER SCIENCE, ORIGINS, AND THE EXISTENCE OF GOD IN THEATRES NATIONWIDE FROM FATHOM ENTERTAINMENT APRIL 30-MAY 6

From the Team Behind 'When Calls the Heart' and 'After Death,' the Discovery Institute–Backed Feature Launches Its Official Trailer

Lee Strobel Boards as Executive Producer on Science-Driven Documentary Featuring Dr. Stephen C. Meyer and Jay W. Richards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and DENVER, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new feature documentary is about to challenge everything you thought science had settled about the origin of the universe—and the existence of God. The Story of Everything arrives in theatres nationwide April 30–May 6 from Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide. The Story of Everything will bring to the big screen stunning new evidence from cosmology, physics, and molecular biology that its creators say demands a radical rethinking of where we came from and why we are here.

The Story of Everything in theatres nationwide April 30-May 6.

Watch the trailer here .

Produced by Brian Bird (When Calls the Heart) alongside Jason Pamer and Jens Jacob of Sypher Studios (After Death, the #1 grossing faith documentary of all time), the Discovery Institute–backed film takes audiences on a cinematic journey from the star-forming regions of the cosmos to the intricate architecture of living cells—revealing unmistakable signs of intentional design woven throughout nature.

The film confronts a familiar narrative head-on: that the universe emerged from nothing and that life arose by accident. Drawing on cutting-edge research into the fine-tuning of physical laws and the information encoded in DNA, The Story of Everything makes a bold case that the most significant scientific discoveries of our era do not point away from God—they point directly toward Him.

Bestselling author and investigative journalist Lee Strobel (The Case for Christ) has joined the project as Executive Producer. Executive Producers Paul and Monica Kepes, who have championed the film throughout its five-year journey, are joined by Executive Producers Karl and Nelda Buckman, and Jef Sewell, who have recently come alongside the project in support of its theatrical release, with Ted Robinson serving as Co-Executive Producer.

"I've spent decades investigating whether belief in God stands up to scrutiny," Strobel said. "What makes The Story of Everything compelling is its focus on scientific evidence and its invitation for audiences to examine the data for themselves."

Dr. Stephen C. Meyer, a Cambridge University–trained philosopher of science, New York Times bestselling author, and Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute, anchors the film's scientific exploration. Featured on The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr. Meyer is the Director of the Discovery Institute's Center for Science and Culture, and his book inspired the new film. Additional philosophers and scientists, including Jay W. Richards, John Lennox, Peter Thiel, and more, share groundbreaking discoveries throughout the documentary to further the case for Intelligent Design.

"This film doesn't ask audiences to believe without evidence—it shows them the evidence," said Meyer. "The Story of Everything tells nothing less than the story of the scientific rediscovery of the evidence for the existence of God."

"The Story of Everything is a cinematic search for the signature behind reality—from the laws that shape galaxies to the code written into every living cell," said director Eric Esau. "We set out to bridge wonder and reason, letting the cosmos and biology speak for themselves. I hope that the film awakens awe at the possibility that the deep order of the universe is not a coincidence, but a clue pointing to a mind behind it all."

With Bird's large-scale storytelling experience and Pamer's past commercial success, the film brings cinematic scope to one of humanity's oldest questions: Is there a mind behind the universe?

For more information, visit thestoryofeverything.film and follow @storyofeverythingfilm on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Tickets for The Story of Everything will be available on March 13, 2026, at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information or to be the first to know when tickets are available, visit Fathom Entertainment .

