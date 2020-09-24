The Story of Halloween 2020

"There's no question that Halloween will look different this year, and innovative approaches endorsed by the CDC like outdoor, one-way trick-or-treating can bring a little fun to the fall," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "Hyperlocal decision-making will determine whether this Halloween season means trick-or-treating with the appropriate safety precautions, more candy bowl moments at home with family and close friends, or just more time for celebrating the season in October."

https://alwaysatreat.com/halloween-2020-video/

Americans are ready for Halloween

80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)

66% of people say they will trick-or-treat this year, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children. (NCA)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

Public health experts and top opinion leaders – Halloween is happening!

Governors from several states have joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 – including public health experts like the CDC, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still enjoy this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long. Recent guidance from the CDC reinforces that Halloween is happening and provides inspiration for creative and safe approaches to celebrating the holiday throughout the month of October.

Halloween candy sales are up

NCA recently released data that shows Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 13% - growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.

Halloween Central

AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral hosts inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.

About the National Confectioners Association

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren O'Toole Boland

[email protected]

330-571-3693



Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]

516-776-8082

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Related Links

http://www.candyusa.org

