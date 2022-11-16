The Story of Lexi, a 29-year-old Influencer Who Goes Missing from Her Home, Is a Perfect Blend of Horror and Thriller

Shot over the pandemic, the film – available on Amazon Prime and Tubi – found a new audience during the Halloween season.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexi, a film shot over the pandemic, has been recognized as a perfect blend of horror and thriller that keeps its audience glued to see what happens next. The Blame the Dog Productions film starring Victoria Vertuga (Dexter), Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay, Ghosts of the Ozarks), and Susan Louise O'Connor (Euphoria, Orange is the New Black) is a story of a 29-year-old motivational influencer 'Laughing Lexi' who goes missing from her new home.

Many viewers have described the movie as captivating, intriguing, thrilling, and edgy – a highly recommended watch. Victoria Vertuga breathes life into the lead character as she journeys into this independent feature film. Victoria is also the director and the writer of the film.

"It was such a unique process to bring this film to life, both the writing and shooting of it. It's very special to me because it allowed me to still create and do what I love during a really challenging time for all of us. I'm so excited it's finally out there for everyone to see," said Victoria.

The movie is available for viewers on Amazon Prime and Tubi. Lexi, a popular vlogger known to share her life's details with her followers, had built a solid social media following. She was inspirational to a few because of her positive and happy demeanour. Her life takes a turn when she moves into her house and feels someone stalking her.

As days go by, she is seen looking for answers to strange things happening to her in her home and finding her all; Lexi can be seen becoming more frantic. Viewers are left asking some tough questions – what happened to Lexi? What made her disappear?

"We understand the horror audience. As horror movie fans ourselves we wanted to reach them where their attention is. With a well rounded digital marketing campaign including TikTok and Instagram Reels, we are overwhelmed with the response we see for Lexi," said Louie La Vella, Marketing Director for Lexi.

Some of the recent reviews from the viewers,

"A movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat; you can feel the love Victoria puts into Lexi and the crafting of the character. Strongly Recommend." 10/10

"I don't usually care for found footage films, but this one quickly deviates from the typically recorded footage and into interviews and other types of coverage that, for me, make it a lot more entertaining. I really enjoyed watching it.' 8/10

The media has called this film a must-watch, a genuine thrill ride perfect for Halloween!

To watch the trailer of the movie, please click here. [ youtube.com/watch?v=flqOs8Da_t0 ]

