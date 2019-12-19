The Story of the Jews of Portugal Available on iTunes and Amazon Prime, Today

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sefarad , the sweeping historical epic about hope, faith and humanity and the historical story of the Jews of Portugal has hit VOD distribution on Amazon Prime and iTunes in the United States and abroad. Sefarad was produced by the Community of Oporto, Portugal and distributed by Veranda Entertainment and Yael Steiner Cine & Cultura.

Recanting the story of the Jews of Portugal who were initially forced out by the Romans over 2000 years ago, tells the saga of the revival of a Jewish community who almost perished. When King D. Manuel prohibited Judaism, the Jewish community officially disappears from the country, leaving many in villages to practice a form of Judaism known as Crypto-Judaism.

The film outlines a little-known part of Jewish history and during the festival of Hanukkah, the story reminds all denominations of survival, community, bringing harmony back to life, religious freedom of expression with hope and valor. Sefarad is subtitled in Portuguese, English, French, Spanish, Hebrew, and Russian.

To watch the film, visit iTunes or watch today on Amazon Prime . http://sefaradmovie.com

