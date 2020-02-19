The Story Shop, a Midwestern Strategic Film Content Digital Firm, Announced That It Will be Rebranded as Tilt23 Studios

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Neidert, cofounder said, "We remain as committed as ever to storytelling, but we needed to create a brand that better aligns with how we have evolved and the type of storytelling in which we specialize. We're excited about the opportunity created by the new brand to more fully tell our own story."

The new brand is inspired by Earth's 23 degree angle of tilt. "The tilt of Earth's axis is one of the sole reasons that humanity and human civilization can thrive. Too many degrees in either direction and we wouldn't be here. That idea really resonates with us," said Neidert. "The name Tilt23 represents the thoughtful, targeted storytelling we create that helps our clients thrive. Beyond that, we know we serve the type of clients that will use their growth to make the world a better place."

The company now in their 8th year of business has gained recognition for creating authentic, human and high quality storytelling film content and campaigns for a broad range of industries. They have worked extensively for corporations, mid-sized to large non-profits and government agencies. "Whether it's a company's brand story film, fundraising content or a public health campaign, our clients often seek us out because we are able to deliver their message in a nuanced, thoughtful, targeted and human way," said Luke Renner, cofounder. He added, "That's really important in a day and age where audiences value that kind of messaging over sales-y, inauthentic marketing and advertising."

Tilt23 has also expanded their services to help clients better deploy and measure the impact of the film content they create. Visit wearetilt23.com for more information.

Media contact:

David Neidert

234517@email4pr.com

317-669-9246

SOURCE Tilt23 Studios