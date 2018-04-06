The Strategic Financial Alliance Launches A New Master Brand

Clive Slovin, President and CEO of SFA said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of SFA's new master brand, which speaks to the exciting strategic vision for the future that we share with our diverse set of affiliated companies. We look forward to delivering additional platforms that provide greater choice and flexibility to independent advisors, all while remaining true to our culture of community, service and mission of creating a unique alignment of interests among our firm, our advisors and their clients."

Within the next few weeks, SFA Partners plans to announce further expansions to its offerings, a reflection of SFA's newly adopted shared services approach to support the efficient delivery of industry-leading resources and tools to advisors across the broader organization, including human resources, recruiting, marketing, technology and product strategy.

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners is a master brand that encompasses the enterprises wholly owned by SFA Holdings, including The Strategic Financial Alliance, a leading independent broker-dealer significantly owned by the independent advisors it supports, as well as Strategic Blueprint and SFA Insurance Services.

About The Strategic Financial Alliance

The Strategic Financial Alliance ("SFA") is a privately owned independent broker-dealer. The firm is focused on delivering support that goes above and beyond the norm within the independent financial advice industry, and is significantly owned by the independent financial advisors it serves. Based in Atlanta, GA, SFA is an empowering partner to independent fee and commission-based financial advisors across the country, acting as a powerful and expert partner in helping them grow their practices and build more efficient, thriving businesses. As of March 31, 2017, SFA serves approximately 150 independent financial advisors across the country, collectively supporting nearly $4.5 billion in advisory and brokerage assets. For more information, please visit www.thesfa.net.

