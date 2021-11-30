The Strategy Organization Adds Seth Young as Managing Partner

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strategy Organization ("TSO"), a full-service gaming and hospitality consulting firm, today announced the addition of Seth Young as Managing Partner. Young brings over 15 years of experience in interactive gaming and technology to the group, complementing the deep experience of the Founding Partners, Advisors, and TSO Alliance Partners.

Seth Young, Managing Partner for The Strategy Organization

"I'm thrilled to join The Strategy Organization. I wanted to join a group where our respective professional networks and skill sets were complementary and accretive to one another. Between the group's partners, advisors, and associates, TSO can credibly deliver consulting services across a wide spectrum of client needs in the gaming and hospitality market, all the way from the hopeful startup to the mature business entity. Most importantly, the group is extremely entrepreneurial, highly collaborative, and has an aligned vision of the future of the market."

Young currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Fifth Street Gaming Digital, joining from PointsBet where he most recently served as the company's Chief Innovation Officer and remains an Advisor, playing a key role in the sports betting and online casino operator's rapid growth. Prior to joining PointsBet, Young served as Executive Director of Online Gaming at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he was responsible for the strategic development and oversight of Foxwoods' existing and emerging interactive gaming efforts. Prior to Foxwoods, Young served as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of Flower City Gaming, President at SY Ventures, and Director of Strategy at TexasHoldem.com.

Young has a proven track record of continuously being at the forefront of new and relevant online gaming technologies and trends and was recognized for both the Innovation Group's Emerging Leaders of Gaming Award and Global Gaming Magazine's 40 under 40 in 2018.

"We're excited that Seth has joined TSO," said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner. "Young's addition signals our continued commitment to serving the gaming market with credible, top-tier talent that covers all corners of the market, and we believe Seth greatly strengthens and complements our abilities as an organization. Most importantly, he is a good person that works well with the rest of the team."

With this addition, TSO further expands its scope of services to include executive search.

The Strategy Organization is founded by Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman and Matthew Chilton. Collectively they bring over 75 years of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality and gaming industry, with incomparable relationships, time-tested techniques and a deep passion for the business. As a modern consulting firm, this team specializes in strategies and implementable plans to boost marketing, operations, and innovation horsepower for gaming and hospitality companies. For more information on TSO, visit thestrategyorg.com , or follow them on LinkedIn .

