The strength of two organizations - introducing ISU Steadfast

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISU Insurance Agency Network, one of the largest independent agency networks in the US, is pleased to announce its rebrand, ISU Steadfast.

The ISU Steadfast identity has been created to combine the collective power of two strong organizations—the local heritage of ISU and the international expertise of Steadfast Group.

Since its inception in 1979, the ISU Insurance Agency Network has grown to become one of the US's largest independent insurance agency networks. Furthermore, the acquisition by Steadfast Group in October 2023 signaled a new journey for ISU, one that combines the strengths of the two organizations.

Samantha Hollman, CEO – International, Steadfast Group, said that following the Steadfast acquisition, the establishment of an Advisory Board of seasoned industry experts and more recently the appointment of Dan McCarthy into the CEO role after 10 years as COO, now was the right time to signal the strength of the new value proposition and to introduce ISU Steadfast.

"Our new brand identity, ISU Steadfast, positions us for our next wave of success by cementing who we are and what we stand for while further strengthening our position in the US insurance market."

ISU Steadfast CEO, Dan McCarthy said: "The transition to ISU Steadfast marks an exciting new chapter for our network. I'm confident that, together, we will continue to grow stronger and deliver even greater value to our members and their clients.

"I look forward to advancing the technology, tools, and services we provide, empowering our members to thrive and succeed in an evolving market."

In line with the new brand, a fresh new website is live. It articulates an evolved value proposition to support the ISU Steadfast Insurance Agency Network moving forward.

About ISU Steadfast

ISU Steadfast is one of the largest insurance agency networks in the United States. ISU Steadfast exist to help independent insurance agencies thrive by providing services and solutions that enable agency independence, strength and unity.

We are backed by Steadfast Group – an international organization recognized for operating independent general insurance broker and agency networks located across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States of America.

