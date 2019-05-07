NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Growth in retail sector is likely to trigger the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market. Consumer look for comfort and convenience due to their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. The high penetration of organized retail sector allow consumer to search for brands to differentiate them over quality, price and design. This helps customer in making informed purchased decisions. Growth in online retailing market will further contribute to the growth of the global stretch and shrink film market. Analysts have predicted that the stretch and shrink film market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages

Packaging becomes a significant factor as the food product flow through various stages of supply chain. Companies are also using new and creative forms of packaging to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their products. The innovative packaging design to protect food products from contamination will drive the growth of the market. Packaged food products with stretch and shrink film helps protect the food from contamination.

Volatility in raw material prices

The prices of raw material used to manufacture stretch and shrink films are highly unpredictable. This is mainly due to the high dependence on crude oil prices. The volatility in crude oil prices is expected to hamper the growth of the global stretch and shrink market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the growth in retail sector and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, will provide considerable growth opportunities to stretch and shrink film manufactures. Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., Inteplast Group, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Sealed Air, and Sigma Plastics Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



