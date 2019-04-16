The Stride Customer Data Platform Launches Engagement Engine That Enables Marketers to Build 1:1 Campaigns Without IT or Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Stride Customer Data Platform announced the launch of its Engagement Engine, a tool that enables marketing teams to hyper-personalize the customer experience across all channels in minutes, without help from engineering teams. With this module, Stride allows organizations to automate campaigns that rely on complex underlying data that might be constantly changing, such as reservations, orders, or subscriptions. Logic that once took engineering teams weeks to build is now a simple point-and-click for marketers. The Engagement Engine triggers cross-channel engagement with your existing ESP and other marketing tools. In particular, the deep integration with Salesforce gives organizations the ability to unify marketing, sales, and service by triggering emails, push notifications, cases, tasks, and opportunities, allowing organizations to cohesively respond to customer signals. Campaigns created using this feature increase conversion rates, drive higher revenue, and decrease the amount of time marketing teams spend waiting for IT and engineering.

"Before the Engagement Engine, it took us months to create personalized journeys for our different membership verticals. Our business is complex, and we have membership benefits for travel, car care, and insurance. We needed to communicate effectively with customers to help them take full advantage of their benefits, and also offer timely recommendations for additional products and services. We used Stride to centralize the customer data from each vertical and build out personalized journeys that prioritize both the customer needs as well as our overall business objectives. In the end, we've seen an increase in both conversion rates and campaign revenue because we are sending better, more relevant messaging," says Chris Doyle, CMO | Vice President, Marketing at AAA Carolinas.

Stride will have the Engagement Engine on display at the 2019 ANA Email Evolution Conference in Savannah, Georgia next week.

About The Stride Customer Data Platform:

Stride bridges the gap between your legacy marketing cloud, your best-in-class point solutions, and the digital experience you want to deliver. Stride connects first-party data and enables marketers to create highly personalized customer experiences using rich audience segmentation and hyper-targeted campaigns, without IT or engineering. To learn more, visit Stride at getstride.com or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Stride Customer Data Platform

Related Links

http://www.getstride.com

