The Striim Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration, today announced that the Striim platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Striim customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Striim's Real-Time Continuous Data Movement to Microsoft Azure

Striim's end-to-end platform offers a secure, reliable, and scalable service for real-time movement of data from a variety of sources including data warehouses, databases – via non-intrusive, minimal impact change data capture – log files, messaging systems, sensors, and Hadoop solutions. While moving the data, Striim filters, aggregates, transforms, masks, and enriches the streaming data to deliver it in a consumable format. Striim supports moving real-time data to Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Azure SQL Database, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Event Hubs, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Database Services for PostgreSQL and MySQL, and Azure HDInsight, enabling users to make operational decisions based on time-sensitive data.

"Businesses adopting cloud-based analytics need to ensure reliable, real-time and continuous data delivery from on-premises and cloud-based data sources to gain maximum value from their investments," stated Alok Pareek, EVP of Products, Striim. "Striim is designed for enterprise-grade streaming integration from diverse data sources and runs in Azure to enable operational use cases and increase the speed of deployment for Azure-based analytics solutions."

Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're excited to welcome Striim to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Striim

The Striim®platform is an enterprise-grade streaming data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest and process high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support a modern cloud infrastructure, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integration. Striim can collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors in real time, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

