The Stronach Group and Keith Brackpool Resolve Dispute

SANTA ANITA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stronach Group and Keith Brackpool are pleased to announce that they have amicably resolved the dispute between them and that all associated litigation has been dismissed.

"I have great respect for Keith and truly enjoyed our time working together," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group. "Now that this matter has been resolved, I look forward to getting back to a productive relationship."

Keith Brackpool added, "Belinda and I have always maintained a very cordial relationship. I have real admiration for the great resolve and leadership that she has shown during this time of important change for the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing. The world needs allies and frankly, Belinda and I are far more suited for that."

The details of the resolution are confidential and neither party will be commenting further.

