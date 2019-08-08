The Stronach Group Appoints Steve Koch Senior Vice President of Racing

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stronach Group announced today that well-respected industry executive Steve Koch has been appointed Senior Vice President of Racing for the company.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join our team at this pivotal moment in our sport," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. "Steve has a proven track record as an executive committed to safety and integrity in racing that is fully in line with our company's priority to put horse and rider safety at the forefront."

Mr. Koch will work with the company's executive leadership and the general managers at all Stronach Group racing properties to implement and maintain global best practice safety and integrity standards for horse and rider welfare and will be responsible for the coordination of national racing operations.

Mr. Koch previously served as the Executive Director of the Safety & Integrity Alliance at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) where he was responsible for managing the industry's accreditation program, implementing national uniform standards for racetrack safety and integrity. Prior to the NTRA, he served as Vice President of Thoroughbred Racing for Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Canada.

"Steve's stellar racetrack operations experience combined with his commitment to safety and integrity will allow us to further build on our world-class racing program," said Tim Ritvo, Chief Operating Officer of The Stronach Group "His addition reinforces The Stronach Group's commitment to modernize and improve Thoroughbred racing."

"My work at the NTRA enabled first-hand experience and continuous engagement with racing operations at racetracks across North America," Steve Koch said. "I look forward to working with The Stronach Group team to deliver an exceptional racing program as the world's safest racetrack operator."

Additionally, Mr. Koch serves on various industry boards and committees such as the Racing Officials Accreditation Program (ROAP), Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory (RSTL), the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Dean's Equine Advisory Board, American Horse Council's United Horse Coalition, and the Racing Medication & Testing Consortium (RMTC).

